Hello, QCity!

A new year means new beginnings.

At QCity Metro, that means we are renewing our commitment to being eyes and ears for Charlotte’s Black communities.

That’s why we are introducing something new – Pitch Day.

Each Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., our reporting team will be on standby to hear your story pitches, via your own private Zoom call.

You can click here to reserve a 15-minute session for Monday, Jan. 8.

Along with the general public, P.R. professionals are welcome.

What stories do we want?

There’s no telling, so long as it concerns our core audience of Black residents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. That means we want stories about new businesses, church news, neighborhood happenings, sororities and fraternities, nonprofit news, political and government news, people doing good in their communities, etc., etc.

If in doubt, reserve a session and let’s talk about it.

Come prepared to tell us:

Why your story matters

What makes it timely

Who we should contact

We like being first. So, if other media outlets have reported your news, maybe it’s not a story for us.

Pitch Day is a convenience. Our reporters stand ready to hear your ideas Monday through Friday during business hours. So if time matters, call ‪(704) 266-2299‬ or email editor@qcitymetro.com and someone from our team will get in touch with you.

Here’s hoping your 2024 is off to a great start.