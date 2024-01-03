The year 2023 was winding down, and as I sometimes do when I have free time, I found myself driving to meet up with John, whom I’ve known since college.

John and his wife moved here from Florida several months ago, attracted by the region’s abundant hiking trails and moderate climate.

As I drove that day, my car radio glued to WFAE, folks on the air were talking about the emotional state of men.

It seems we guys don’t share the emotional bonds that women seem to nurture so easily. This lack of connectedness, they said, has led to all sorts of problems in our lives – problems like loneliness, diseases and even a rise in depression and suicides.

I know firsthand that men can be slow to open up, especially with other men. Maybe we fear being labeled soft…or something else.

Close male friends in my life have drifted in and out like actors on a stage, some for no apparent reason but time and distance. I grieved those lost connections as I drove to meet John.

We met that day at Seven Oaks Preserve Trail, a wooded area in Belmont, then set off on what became a brisk, six-mile walk.

We talked about our lives. We talked about loves. We talked about religion, politics and finances. We even talked about life on distant planets and the possibility that alien life forms may have visited Earth.

Afterward, both tired and hungry, we went to lunch at Papa Doc’s Shore Club, soaking up the sun and a spectacular view of Lake Wylie on what had become a perfect winter day.

Later, at home that evening, my cellphone buzzed: “I had a good time today,” John texted.

“Same here,” I wrote back. “I value our friendship.”

