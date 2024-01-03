“I Am Queen: Charlotte,” a production centered on sharing and celebrating the experiences of Black women in the Queen City, is set to happen live at Belk Theater on March 3.

The Epoch Tribe, a joint venture between sisters Hannah and Shardae Hasan, is the driving force behind “I Am Queen.” They produce the show and provide creative direction for the overall concept.

About ‘I Am Queen’

Originally intended to be a photography project, “I Am Queen: Charlotte” evolved into a week of celebration — including community events, talks and arts opportunities — that later became a show based on the real experiences of Black women who live in Charlotte. The stage production debuted in October 2022 at Knight Theater.

Queen Week launched in 2022 alongside Blumenthal Performing Arts as part of the Charlotte Internation Arts Festival as a way to make celebrating Charlotte’s Black women an opportunity for the whole community. From there, the stage production was born.

Black women at the center

The “I Am Queen: Charlotte” production features an all-Black cast of leading women as well as a Black creative team, including a Black woman stage manager, director, set designer and choreographer, among other roles.

According to the show’s website, guests can expect a “deeply complex show” that combines music and movement delivered by Black women.

If you go

March 3, 2024 | 7 p.m.

Belk Theater

Tickets start at $24.50