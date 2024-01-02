Jan 13 – Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton’s “Love and War” 10-year anniversary tour is set to happen at Spectrum Center. Tickets are on sale and start at $53.

Jan. 27 – Katt Williams

The legendary comedian’s “Dark Matter Tour” is set for Bojangles’ Coliseum. Tickets are $64+.

Feb. 3 – Maze, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills

The “I Wanna Thank You Tour” will bring R&B and soul legends to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center with tickets as low as $83.

Feb. 9 – Dance Theatre of Harlem

One of the most recognizable dance companies associated with Black dancers will come to Charlotte’s Belk Theater. Tickets are on sale starting at $29.50.

Feb. 17 – Queen City Comedy Festival

The annual comedy-thon is set for Ovens Auditorium this year. Tickets start at $64.

Feb. 22 – Dead Ass with Devale & Khadeen Live Podcast

The social media star couple will bring their popular podcast “Dead Ass” to Charlotte’s Knight Theater to discuss marriage, popular culture and relationships. Tickets start at $45.

March 2 – Queen City Blues Festival

The 6th annual festival will celebrate the blues at Bojangles’ Colisuem. Tickets are on sale for $63.

March 24 – Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval and more

The “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” will bring multiple acts, including Chico Bean and DC Young Fly, among others, to Bojangles’ Coliseum. Tickets start at $70.50.

March 26 – Nicki Minaj

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper will stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center for her “Pink Friday 2” tour. Tickets are as low as $79.

April 19 – Kountry Wayne

The social media comedian will perform at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets start at $39.50.

April 21 – Harlem Globetrotters

April 26-28 – BOOM Charlotte

The seventh annual BOOM Charlotte, an arts-focused, multidisciplinary festival, will happen in April.

May 3-5 – Lovin Life Music Festival

The first of its kind in Charlotte, this new festival will host more than 40 acts in Uptown Charlotte, including Post Malone and Dominic Fike. Three-day tickets start at $269.

May 9 – Wanda Sykes

Legendary comedian Wanda Sykes will perform at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets start at $49.

May 25 – R&B Only

June 5 – Samara Joy

Famous for the depth of her smooth voice, Jazz singer Samara Joy will perform at Belk Theater with tickets as low as $30.

June 7-9 – Taste of Charlotte

The annual weekend food festival will take place in Uptown Charlotte in June.

Aug. 8 – Sep. 8 – Disney’s “The Lion King”

One of Broadway’s most popular shows will land at Belk Theater for one month this summer. Tickets are as low as $35.

Aug. 13 – Earth Wind & Fire

The “Legacy Reunion Tour” will stop in Charlotte this August. Tickets start at $49.15.

Sep. 14 – Lowcountry Culture Fest

The first Lowcountry Culture Fest, a celebration of art, culture, food and music associated with the “low country” of South Carolina, will happen in Charlotte in September.

Sep. 20-22 – Festival In the Park

The 60th annual Festival in the Park will take place again at Freedom Park and will include food, music, and art.