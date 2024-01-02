Politics is likely to take center stage in the coming year since races for president, governor and high-level elected state offices will be on the ballot.

With all the campaigning as a backdrop, some might turn a hyper-political eye to health care policies and regulations. But there’s plenty happening in health care beyond what lawmakers do in the coming short legislative session. We’ll track mental health developments, changes in the oral health landscape, how Medicaid expansion will affect rural health access, hospitals’ bottom lines and more.

North Carolina Health News plans to break down those topics and keep track of other issues on the horizon in 2024. Here’s what our reporters will be focusing on in their respective beats.

The North Carolina General Assembly building in Raleigh.

Legislative action likely to drive changes to the business of health care

Perhaps because of the election, the General Assembly is unlikely to pass as many controversial bills as they did last year. Instead, everyone who is running will have an eye on November, when they’ll have to appeal to moderates in the general election, as well as their parties’ base. Until the primaries in early March, you may see some more extreme rhetoric, and then candidates will likely tack back toward the center during the general election. A lot of that depends on how competitive districts are.

After covering the legislature for more than a dozen years, I hesitate to make big predictions, but it’s pretty likely that legislators will wrap up work earlier than they did during the 2023 work session, which stretched into October.

We’ll be tracking the implementation of some measures from the 2023 session — distribution of opioid settlement money, how the legislature’s mandate that UNC Health and ECU Health work together to improve rural health access, how mental health care funded by the bonus money that came to North Carolina as a result of Medicaid expansion will shake out and the many water and sewer projects funded by federal money that came to the state as a result of the federal infrastructure bill.

North Carolina’s hospital landscape is in the midst of a restructuring. A little more than a decade ago, many small, independent hospitals dotted the landscape, but the past decade has been a tough one for small and regional hospitals. Some relief is in sight in the form of the Hospital Access and Stabilization Program, which will send $2.6 billion in federal dollars to more than 100 North Carolina hospitals over the coming year to help pay for care to low-income patients.

We’ll be keeping an eye on issues arising from the consolidation of hospital systems and the emergence of fierce competition for patient — and federal — dollars.

— Rose Hoban

High Point University holds groundbreaking for new Workman School of Dental Medicine. Photo credit: Anne Blythe

How will new dental school affect the oral health landscape?

North Carolina’s only private dental school is expected to open to its first 60 students at High Point University this fall. The Workman School of Dental Medicine, for which ground was broken in September, will eventually add to the oral health workforce in North Carolina, a need as population growth outpaces the number of dentists.

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine led a task force in 2022 and 2023 that looked at opportunities to transform oral health care.

Among other issues that will be in the forefront in 2024 is how to care for the 600,000 people who gained access to oral health care through the long-awaited expansion of Medicaid.

Only about 45 percent of dentists across the state take Medicaid patients, and many of those dentists who provide care for Medicaid clients are not accepting new patients.

The Medicaid reimbursement rate for oral health care has been stagnant since 2008. Advocates say that unless changes are made, many of the new Medicaid beneficiaries will not be able to get routine preventative care.

That can have an impact on emergency rooms, where people with dental problems sometimes end up seeking help for an infection or pain that arises because of deferred care. Those visits, according to oral health providers, could be decreased if people, especially in rural parts of the state, could see a dentist more frequently.

The NCIOM task force that looked at Medicaid expansion issues also weighed whether oral health should be included in the managed care regimen that runs the state’s Medicaid program.

In 2022, after years of planning, the state transformed its Medicaid program from one based on fees for service to managed care. The dental program is still provided on a fee-for-service basis. Some oral health providers worry that if the state pushes the oral health program to managed care that it won’t adequately cover the costs for doing business.

The task force’s report is expected to be released in January.

— Anne Blythe

Wet bulb temperature is measured by a thermometer wrapped in a wet cloth, simulating the cooling effect of sweat. The thermometer is also exposed to the sun, accounting for how it feels in the sunlight. Black globe temperature is measured with the thermometer inside a black globe, replicating how hot it feels in the sunlight. Credit: NJ National Guard

Extreme heat could cause health care policy change

The extreme heat of the summer of 2023 might not be on people’s minds here in the chilly early days of January.

But that won’t stop climate scientists and environmental health advocates from rallying for new policies and regulations to help protect workers, older people and school children from extended periods of heat in which temperatures hover in the 90s, with heat indexes in triple digits.

After all, there’s a reason why “what’s past is prologue” has become an adage.

Asley Ward, director of the new Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University, said that last summer was not necessarily an anomaly after July 2023 was declared the hottest July on record, globally.

“It isn’t unreasonable to think this could quite possibly be the coolest heat season of our lives,” Ward told NC Health News.

Ward was heartened to see leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai the first two weeks of December spend a full day on the health impacts of extreme heat.

“This was the first … in 28 years to feature a designated day for health,” Ward said in a statement posted to the Duke Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment and Sustainability website. “Those who have worked toward this for decades were not disappointed as health became part of many conversations not only on Health Day but throughout the conference. The topic of extreme heat was especially discussed with newfound urgency on the heels of the hottest year on record. The result was unprecedented attention on needed investments in adaptation and resilience and focus on shaping global health policy to place climate change at its center.”

The state Labor Department has yet to release the results of its investigation after José Arturo Gónzalez Mendoza, a 30-year-old farmworker from Guanajuato, Mexico, died Sept. 5 after harvesting sweet potatoes in a Barnes Farming field in Nash County. Temperatures that week rose into the 90s, according to Accuweather.

Migrant worker advocates are rallying to change labor laws to protect migrant workers and others in extreme heat.

— Anne Blythe

Clarence (Gabby) Hayes, 93, a Marine veteran of World War II, often stops by the congregate meal site at Garner Senior Center. Along with Meals on Wheels and other services, congregate meals are paid for by Home and Community Care Block Grants. Photo credit: Thomas Goldsmith

Sharper focus on older North Carolinians

In only eight years, North Carolina is expected to have more people aged 65 and older than children younger than 18.

That brings a host of age-related health care issues to keep track of.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order in May 2023 for a “whole-of-government approach” to make North Carolina friendly to an increasingly aging population as the tail end of the Baby Boomer generation moves closer to 65.

Recommendations from that initiative are expected in the coming year.

During an election year, advocates for older voters and voters with disabilities plan to keep close watch to the impact of an amended election law.

A new provision requires precinct officials to keep a log of anyone who enters a polling place who is not seeking to vote, but who may be escorting an older or disabled voter. The log is to include the name, address and signature of that person unless they are a child younger than 18 in the care of the voter.

Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, a Democrat from Concord, said in 2023 that she is concerned that such a provision will have a chilling effect on people who help get older and disabled voters to the polls — especially while the country is so politically divided.

Chris Brandenburg, associate state director of advocacy for AARP in North Carolina, said in 2023 that his organization would work in 2024 to make sure voters in the 50-plus age group have access to information about all the election law changes and new districts being drawn for congressional districts and state House and Senate seats.

“We’re monitoring a lot of changes,” Brandenburg told NC Health News in a phone interview in October. “We want to get accurate and truthful information to our voters.”

North Carolina is now one of the 26 states where Medicare Advantage covers the majority of Medicare beneficiaries, with 55 percent of people receiving benefits from the program getting their coverage that way. That’s up from 21 percent of North Carolina beneficiaries a decade ago.

In some parts of the state, Medicare Advantage — where private insurance companies get paid extra to provide the health care services for seniors and people with disabilities on the program — covers as many as three-quarters of beneficiaries.