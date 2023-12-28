University City Partners’ New Year’s Day 5K

University City Partners’ annual run will happen in the university area on New Year’s Day. Registration is $45 and includes a t-shirt and offering from one of the event’s vendors. The 5K begins at the Shoppes at University Place and ends on UNC Charlotte’s campus.

New Year’s Eve Trail Race – U.S. National Whitewater Center

The U.S. National Whitewater Center will host two races,a 5K and a five-mile race, on New Year’s Eve. “Illumination” — a headlamp — is required for evening racers, and free champagne or sparkling juice is included. Registration starts at $37.

New Year’s Eve parties at Carowinds Winterfest

Carowinds will stay open late for a special New Year’s event that begins at 5 p.m. Guests can expect a countdown to midnight and multiple performances as well as the shows and activities — like ice skating and live music — present all season at Winterfest.

CLT NYE presented by Ally

Uptown’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is free and family-friendly. The event features a giant crown that will be lit alongside fireworks at midnight.