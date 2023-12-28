Stock image. New Year's Eve party. (RDNE Stock Project via Pexels.com)

University City Partners’ New Year’s Day 5K

University City Partners’ annual run will happen in the university area on New Year’s Day. Registration is $45 and includes a t-shirt and offering from one of the event’s vendors. The 5K begins at the Shoppes at University Place and ends on UNC Charlotte’s campus.

New Year’s Eve Trail Race – U.S. National Whitewater Center

The U.S. National Whitewater Center will host two races,a 5K and a five-mile race, on New Year’s Eve. “Illumination” — a headlamp — is required for evening racers, and free champagne or sparkling juice is included. Registration starts at $37.

New Year’s Eve parties at Carowinds Winterfest

Carowinds will stay open late for a special New Year’s event that begins at 5 p.m. Guests can expect a countdown to midnight and multiple performances as well as the shows and activities — like ice skating and live music — present all season at Winterfest.

CLT NYE presented by Ally

Uptown’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is free and family-friendly. The event features a giant crown that will be lit alongside fireworks at midnight.

Read More

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *