Thursday

Friday

  • Rare Soul LIVE – Enjoy the soulful sounds of Eliah and friends featuring the T.M.E Band​
  • “Beetlejuice” at Belk Theater – When Lydia Deetz meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes, her world is turned upside down. See the story live.
  • Comedy Night at The Club House – $5 Jack Daniels cocktails and a live comedy show featuring local favorites

Saturday

Sunday – New Year’s Eve

  • Vegas NYE at Section – Section nightclub’s New Year’s Eve party will be Las Vegas-themed with bottle service and a DJ.
  • Neon NYE at SEOUL – Expect music, food, an open bar, a midnight champagne toast, and karaoke at this popular eatery in South End.
  • Hi-Wire NYE Silent Disco – Bring in the new year with multiple song choices, beer and dancing.
  • Goldie’s New Year Party – Cocktails, live music and “late-night light bites” are set to make up this New Year’s Eve party.
  • Doug E. Fresh New Year’s Party – Bring in 2024 with V101.9 and a live performance from Doug E. Fresh! 

