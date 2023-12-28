Thursday
- Noon Year’s Eve at Northlake Mall – Celebrate the new year early with balloons, dancing, face painting and more.
- Common Market Thursdays – $5 wine tasting and live music are happening in a relaxed environment at Common Market.
- Cirque du Soleil Bazaar – Acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle in a whimsical, one-of-a-kind universe.
Friday
- Rare Soul LIVE – Enjoy the soulful sounds of Eliah and friends featuring the T.M.E Band
- “Beetlejuice” at Belk Theater – When Lydia Deetz meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes, her world is turned upside down. See the story live.
- Comedy Night at The Club House – $5 Jack Daniels cocktails and a live comedy show featuring local favorites
Saturday
- “The Color Purple” Viewing Party – See the 2024 film and get a gift bag at AMC Pavilion 22.
- 49ers vs. North Texas – Cheer on the UNC Charlotte women’s basketball team as they face North Texas.
- R&B Silent Party Charlotte – El Thrifty’s silent disco will feature R&B music and “trap essentials.”
Sunday – New Year’s Eve
- Vegas NYE at Section – Section nightclub’s New Year’s Eve party will be Las Vegas-themed with bottle service and a DJ.
- Neon NYE at SEOUL – Expect music, food, an open bar, a midnight champagne toast, and karaoke at this popular eatery in South End.
- Hi-Wire NYE Silent Disco – Bring in the new year with multiple song choices, beer and dancing.
- Goldie’s New Year Party – Cocktails, live music and “late-night light bites” are set to make up this New Year’s Eve party.
- Doug E. Fresh New Year’s Party – Bring in 2024 with V101.9 and a live performance from Doug E. Fresh!