Here’s how QCity Metro’s health equity reporter, Destiniee Jaram, would spend a day in Charlotte:

As a recent transplant to Charlotte, I have had a lot of fun exploring different parts of the city.

My ideal Saturday, or day off, would start with me rolling out of bed around noon and walking to a Black-owned sandwich shop, Sub One Hoagie. Sub One Hoagie has been open in Charlotte for many years and has quickly become a favorite of mine.

My favorite sandwich there is the cheesesteak, which comes with onions, a special sauce and of course — cheese.

After treating myself to a delicious sandwich, I would either grab a novel from one of the many public libraries in Charlotte and read at Rosie’s Wine Garden, or I’d go play with the cats who are eligible to be adopted at McTabby Cat Cafe.

I also enjoy volunteering with the local nonprofit Crisis Assistance Ministry, which provides assistance and advocates for people in financial crisis in Mecklenburg County.

Finally, I would end my day with a drink at either Idlewild — self-described as “a little cocktail bar” located in NoDa — or at Dram and Drought, a swanky bar that serves a great Old-Fashioned located in South End.