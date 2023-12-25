A dentistry, several restaurants, a cycling studio, a bridal boutique and more opened in this year in Charlotte — under Black ownership.

Here’s a recap of the new businesses we welcomed to Charlotte this year:

Adrenaline+

Amaya and Theophilus Woodley outside Adrenaline in Uptown Charlotte. (Courtesy of Amaya Woodley)

Adrenline+ is a cycling studio located in Uptown Charlotte. The fitness concept offers cycling classes that are centered around high-energy playlists.

Arkay Beauty Supply

Arkay Beauty isn’t technically a new business, but after experiencing some problems with a previous location, the Black-owned beauty supply store found a new home in a city-owned space in University City.

Charlotte’s Nails

After searching for locations across the city, the owner of Charlotte’s Nails settled on Northlake Mall. Now, the business is the only Black-owned nail salon there.

Community Table Bistro

Community Table Bistro opened this year at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus on Wilkins Boulevard. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and has daily specials that offer an affordable option for customers.

FITTEDS

FITTEDS is a hat shop located in Camp North End. The store sells custom caps and hats.

Fumee’ Kitchen & Cocktails

Bar area of Fumee’ Kitchen & Cocktails (Qcity Metro)

Tapas and signature cocktails are the main attractions at Fumee. The restaurant offers small plates, drinks, hookah and more.

Gotcha Matcha, a pop-up concept

This matcha and coffee concept opened inside The Coterie Concept on West Boulevard earlier this year. The idea came to its owner after he visited Thailand and tried matcha, a finely ground powder of green tea leaves.

Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

Harold’s is a Chicago-based restaurant that opened earlier this year in Charlotte’s university area. It offers a chicken-centered menu, cocktails and weekly events.

I Heart Mac n’ Cheese

Interior at I Heart Mac’n’Cheese (QCity Metro)

I Heart Mac n’ Cheese is a franchise that opened its first location in North Carolina with a Black franchisee. It offers sandwiches and custom macaroni-and-cheese options.

Infinity Smiles

This Black-woman-owned dentistry opened earlier this year on Pineville-Matthews Road. The owners said they want their patients’ experiences to be conversational and relaxed.

Mackins Bridal Boutique

Two sisters opened this West End bridal boutique in the Beatties Ford Road area. The store offers custom gowns, accessories and other bridal needs.

Rolled AF

Rolled AF is a new venture from the owners of two local food trucks. Located inside Monarch Market, Rolled AF offers taquitos, burritos and quesadillas.

Sol’Delish

This soul food restaurant in University City offers classic soul dishes, burgers, desserts and more. It also has vegetarian and pescatarian options.

Southern Lion

Southern Lion is one of the region’s largest multi-vendor markets. It’s located at Carolina Place Mall and has plans to grow beyond its current 50,000-square-foot space.

Uptown Yolk

Uptown Yolk reopened in a new South End space earlier this year. The breakfast and brunch-focused restaurant had previously been closed for two years.

VinoRita

Photo: Madeline Holly-Carothers/QCity Metro

Wine slushies landed in Concord Mills Mall through a grab-and-go shop called VinoRita. The frozen wine shop has lots of flavors that can be combined.