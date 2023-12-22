The Carolina Panthers (2-12) host the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Sunday.

Last week, the Panthers got their second win in a close game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will miss the playoffs but will try to spoil other teams’ chances of making it in for the remainder of the season.

The Packers are next on that list. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and need a win to stay in the Wild Card race of the playoffs.

Quarterback Jordan Love has played well of late. He’s passed for over 220 yards and two touchdowns in four of the last five games.

The Panthers will also have to deal with the Packers defense.

Green Bay bolsters an impressive defensive line headlined by Rashon Gary and Kenny Clark.

The Packers’ secondary will be weak with the absence of Charlotte native and star corner Jaire Alexander. Alexander has missed the Packers‘ past six games due to a shoulder injury.

The Packers’ offense is capable of scoring big. If the Panthers want to win, Bryce Young and the offense have to find their stride and keep up.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “Winning is addictive; after last week’s game, we’ve gotten used to it.”

Jalon’s prediction: Packers by 14

His thought bubble 💭: “Carolina’s offense can’t keep up with Green Bay’s scoring ability.”