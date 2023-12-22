Wisdom Jzar has celebrated Kwanzaa with his family since the 1970s. For the 48-year-old, it’s an annual opportunity to connect with his family and community.

Kwanzaa originated in 1966 as a celebration of the African American family, community and culture. The non-religious, seven-day holiday is celebrated each year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, with each day representing one of seven principles:

Umoja – unity

Kujichagalia – self-determination

Ujimaa – collective work & responsibility

Ujamaa – cooperative economics

Nia – purpose

Kuumba – creativity

Imani – faith

“When we celebrate [Kwanzaa values] as a family, we want to make sure that we understand that we’re not just doing it for our family,” Jzar said. “We are part of a greater grouping of individuals, and that is our community.”

Left to right: Cherie Jzar, Wisdom Jzar, and their children: Niatuanya, Amodsiw, Jasira, Ozare. 2023. (Photo courtesy of Wisdom Jzar.)

Today, Jzar’s family — consisting of his wife and their five children — celebrates the cultural holiday through the local organization Kwanzaa Charlotte, which holds annual Kwanzaa events.

He said that focusing on core principles like Ujimaa, collective work & responsibility, and Umoja, unity, allows him to create stronger bonds and the opportunity to collaborate with people on like-minded projects.

“We all make up the community, but it takes us working together in that community to make it strong, productive, vibrant, healthy and safe,” Jzar told QCity Metro.

Wisdom Jzar and his wife, Cherie during 2019 Kwanzaa. 2019. (Photo courtesy of Wisdom Jzar.)

Jzar says celebrating Kwanzaa also encourages him and his family to reflect on the seven principles and practice them daily for the upcoming year.

Kwanzaa Charlotte will host free public events at the Movement School —at 2701 Freedom Drive — from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024.

American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the programs.