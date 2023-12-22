Christmas came early this year for Rayven White, and it arrived in the form of a sparkling new house key.

On a quiet street in Concord on Thursday, White was handed possession of a 1,200-square-foot house that marked the end of her years-long quest to become a homeowner.

The path had not been smooth for the 43-year-old mom and early childhood educator. First, she faced problems related to getting prequalified for a home loan. Then the pandemic hit. And each time she thought she’d found the right house, or one she thought she could afford, something invariably went wrong.

But on Thursday, surrounded by family and friends, she spoke of perseverance, especially in the face of difficult processes.

“We get discouraged during the process because there are going to be hills and valleys. And that’s not just with this; that’s with anything,” she said. “But even in the uncertainty of it all, the only way you’re going to be able to get to the end is if you stick with the process… The process, most times, is not the most glorious place. But that’s where the lessons are. So go through the process.”

For White, success arrived when the process eventually led her to We Build Concord, a nonprofit land trust that builds and advocates for affordable housing in Concord, a city of 100,000 people just northeast of Charlotte.

After a brief dedication ceremony, friends and family joined Rayven White inside her new home in Cordord (Glenn H. Burkins/QCity Metro)

Patrick Graham, the agency’s chief executive officer, said We Build Concord placed 11 families in affordable housing in 2023. Another 81 housing units are under development or recently completed. (Seventy-six percent of the construction contractors are women or people of color, Graham said.)

“We’ve got 26 townhome units under construction right now in the Logan community, which is [Concord’s] oldest African-American community,” he said. “That community had below a 40% ownership rate, so we’ve actually tried to invest a lot there to increase ownership rates there.”

Graham, who once led the Urban League of Central Carolinas, which is based in Charlotte, said the housing agency has more than 200 would-be homeowners waiting in its pipeline.

Graham spoke of the pride and dignity that comes with owning a home, and of how he had dreamed of building a new home for his mother before she died last year.

“That’s sort of been a chip on my shoulder that I never talk about,” he said. ”So each time that I’m able to see a young woman, a young mom and children or a young family with their father and mom get an opportunity to own, it actually lifts a burden off me. It also helps restore my faith in what we’re doing. It really does.”

For Rayven White, the dream of owning a home meant setting a positive example for her 11-year-old daughter, Riley Fraser, a sixth grader. She called the home “not just something tangible” but “a symbol of stability” and a “spiritual grounding.” Since moving to Concord 10 years ago, the two had lived in an apartment.

“I want her to be hopeful that, when you’re working hard for something and you are believing that God is going to open a door, that that’s exactly what he’s going to do,” White said of her daughter. “Because on paper, it doesn’t make sense. I want her to know that she can do this, too.”

Rayven White with We Build Concord Executive Director Patrick Graham (Glenn H. Burkins/QCity Metro)

As with all prospective buyers who go through the qualification process with We Build Concord, White said she was required to take classes that prepared her for the financial and logistical demands that go with owning a home. She also got assistance with her downpayment.

In addition to providing affordable housing, We Build Concord also seeks to help families build home equity and wealth. According to the agency’s website, new homeowners are guaranteed equity of 2.5% each year in a “shared equity model,” regardless of market trends. In return for this and other benefits – equity grants and downpayment assistance among them – buyers sign contracts agreeing to restrictive terms. For example, if they eventually sell the house, it must be sold to a person within the same income range, which keeps the properties “perpetually affordable,” according to the website.

After a brief dedication ceremony on Thursday, which was attended by We Build Concord officials and the city’s mayor, White spoke with QCity Metro about the timing of events – her taking possession of the home so close to Christmas.

“God’s timing is perfect,” she said. “That’s the best way I can put it. So this is a great time. Great time of year. I’m just overjoyed.”

When asked how she and her daughter would spend Christmas morning, White was quick with a response: “I’m going to wake up Christmas morning, we’re going to have some breakfast, and I’m just going to chill out and just take it all in,” she said. “I don’t want anything else. I already got what I wanted.”