Lights, music, cue stage right. Tickets are now on sale for a one-night-only event to recognize the best in local high school musical theater and support future artists on and off the stage.

Each year, Blumenthal Performing Arts honors the best in high school music theater through its Blumey Awards, which are presented in May. Think of them as the Tony Awards for the future’s top theatrical talent.

To honor a decade of achievement and help empower new generations of aspiring students, Blumenthal Performing Arts is holding the 10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration on Jan. 13. This year, the benefit show will support the Blumey Inspire Fund. The fund was created to provide training, mentorship and materials to minimize disparities within access and socioeconomic status, as well as elevate high school theater programs and support students’ artistic pursuits.

The celebration will see the return of many Blumey Award-winners and Charlotte-area alums while it showcases the talents of current students and teachers.

Tickets start at $35. Sponsorships are also available and provide access to a seated pre-show dinner at Booth Playhouse, among other benefits.

“The Blumey Awards have been such a great launching place for great talent,” Tom Gabbard, the president of Blumenthal Performing Arts, said. “It has achieved so much more than we initially dreamed of.”

Casey Starkey, backstage at the 2023 Blumey Awards, high-fiving student and Best Actor nominee Omari Cupid

Carving a path for students

Gabbard said the Blumey Inspire Fund is being launched this year to help students pursue a career in the arts, particularly students whose families lack the financial means to help them reach their dreams.

“In many cases, without us to open doors, to help fund some opportunities, these young people are not going to achieve what they’re capable of,” Gabbard said. “And the Inspire Fund is purposely intended to help us help these kids achieve all that they’re able to.”

Casey Starkey, a theater teacher and director at Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA), says watching the Blumey Awards influenced her career choice. She was an English teacher but began considering teaching theater. She said she researched online and came across a YouTube presentation of the 2016 Blumey Award-winning performance of Ragtime, performed by CATA.

“I thought, ‘Wow, if this is what high school theater looks like, that’s what I definitely want to do,” she said.

She took a job as a theater teacher at CATA, and two of the musicals she directed — “Heathers the Musical: Teen Edition” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” — later won Blumey Awards.

“There is nothing that matches the energy of the Blumey Awards. There is so much joy, and it’s a life-giving force to watch students light up,” Starkey said. “The Blumeys are about connecting people in Charlotte.”

Starkey will perform at the 10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration, along with other area teachers. She says Blumenthal Performing Arts has provided Charlotte-area students with many opportunities they would not otherwise have had, including masterclasses in dancing, acting, stage technology and classes to help students prepare for auditions.

She said she is excited to see how the new Blumey Inspire Fund will assist future aspiring performers and artists.

“The Blumenthal gives so much to local artists, students and teachers to do art in a way they monetarily might not have been able to do before,” she says. “It really helps level things for schools and students that can’t afford these things and creates so many opportunities.”

Want to go?

The 10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration

Saturday, Jan. 13

Saturday, Jan. 13 Pre-show Gala & Dinner, 5 p.m. at the Booth Playhouse

Performance, 7:30 p.m. at Belk Theater

Post-show VIP Reception, Booth Playhouse

