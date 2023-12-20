As a teen in the early 2000s, Courtnie Coble did not know how to apply to college. It was an Internet search that helped Coble navigate through her college application journey.

Now, through her nonprofit, Academy of Goal Achievers, she aims to provide resources and mentorship for local high schools to prepare for college and life.

Students are offered mentorship, college tours, leadership development and financial literacy courses, among other educational activities.

“I didn’t have any guidance when it came to college. I didn’t know where to start,” the Burnsville, North Carolina native told QCity Metro. “This is the way for me to give back something that I didn’t have myself.”

Why it matters: Since its inception in 2013, the program has supported more than 3,500 students and families.

Now, as her first cohort of high school students graduates college this month, she aims to expand her service to underserved neighborhoods across the city.

Serving the underprivileged community

She attended Virginia State in 2002 and graduated in 2006 with a degree in psychology.

After college, she worked as a crisis counselor at Alexander Youth Network, a mental health agency in Charlotte.

Coble worked closely with children and their families who were homeless, connecting them with community resources to get stable housing and employment.

She went on to earn her Master’s degree in Vocational rehabilitation counseling from Winston-Salem State University.

She worked for the state as a vocational counselor advocating for students, ages 14-23, with disabilities to get into college and find employment.

Coble launched the Academy of Goal Achievers in 2013.

Its initial cohort was 15 students. She was only able to take them on one college tour a year.

The challenge was gaining financial support and paying for most events out of her own pocket.

“Being the leader of a nonprofit, especially as a Black female, you do have a harder time gaining trust and getting the funding you need.”

Funding began to increase gradually from local donors and sponsors. The monetary increase allowed the program to bring in more students and offer more activities, she said.

In 2022, the nonprofit earned more than $300,000 in revenue, compared to more than 260,000 in the previous year, according to ProPublica, a media resource for nonprofit data.

Bringing in students

Academy of Goal Achiever students during a tour at Spelman University. Photo courtesy of Courtnae Coble

Each year, Coble and her team recruit high school students to join the Goal Achievers program. Each cohort consists of 30-45 students, Coble said.

Participants meet every third Saturday of each month for an information session and life skills.

Through these sessions, they can access academic support, career coaching, resume-building college tours, and workforce internships.

Students also have opportunities to earn scholarships. The program has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships since its inception, Coble said.

They also provide support for students who are interested in going to vocational or trade school.

A space to succeed

When Amber Jordan moved to Charlotte as a high school sophomore in 2019, she started taking an interest in her post-graduate future.

Jordan said she enjoyed the college tours and speaking with guest speakers in the program who advocated for their school.

“It motivated me to want to go to college,” she said.

Zachary Cathart was a senior at Hickory Ridge High School when he joined the Academy of Goal Achievers in 2019.

Zachary Cathart. Photo courtesy of Zachary Cathart

He was enticed by the opportunity to have a Black mentor, he said.

“Black people, we have to look out for each other,” he said. “If we can’t band together, who can we trust.”

He enjoyed taking financial literacy sessions and learning more about budgeting and credit. Now, as a junior at North Carolina A&T, he is using the same skills to budget his money.

Secondary programming

The Goal Achievers program does not end with high school. Students can join its transitional program.

Students receive mentorship through college, career coaching, leadership development sessions and access to corporate internships.

Parents can participate in monthly parent empowerment sessions focusing on self-care and mental health. They also learn how to communicate effectively with their teenage kids.

“It creates a safe space for our parents to vent, build community and know they are not alone,” she said.

Coble said providing support for the parents helps make the work they are doing with students sustainable in the classroom and at home.

This year, she is working with more than 100 parents

“We are here to make sure our parents have informed information, and they feel empowered through this process of their child’s growth.”

Growth and continued success

The program continues to expand and offer its services to more students across Charlotte and the greater Charlotte area.

The program has taken 20 college tours this year.

Last month, the organization hosted a college and career fair at ImaginOn Library, bringing in more than 300 kids from Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cabbarus and Anson-Union county school districts.

Next year, Coble is looking to collaborate with more nonprofits and community leaders.

She hopes to eventually provide each program participant with a full scholarship of their choice. The expansion of the program provides hope that she is on the right track, she said.

“To see the growth over the years, we see that we are doing something right and people trust us,” she said.

To learn more and support the program, visit the Academy of Goal Achievers website.