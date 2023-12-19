The Jumpman Invitational is back in Charlotte for a second year, showcasing the men’s and women’s basketball teams from the universities of North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma — the first four schools to sign partnership deals with the Jordan brand.

I met up with Melissa Carnegie, a local sneakerhead, to ask what Jordan shoes fans should wear to the games. (A “kicks cam” will be there to capture the sneaker show!)

Carnegie owns Kicks and Fros, a digital platform that helps women discover their sneaker style. (She owns 100 pairs herself, mostly Jordans.)

“It’s who we are as Black people,” she said of the Jordan brand. “We love the storytelling that each shoe provides.”

Here are her top five picks:

5. Jordan 5

A Ma Maniére: Dusk and Dawn 5. Photo: Kixify Marketplace

What’s in Carnegie’s collection: A Ma Maniére: Dusk and Dawn

By the time the Jordan 5 was released in 1990, the Jordan brand had emerged as a powerhouse in the sneaker industry. The 5 had to live up to the hype of the previous four releases, and it arguably has.

The A Ma Mariére x Dusk and Dawn, launched last month, was released exclusively in Charlotte through a collaboration with Social Status, a black-owned clothing and shoe store in Plaza Midwood.

Carnegie and her family modeled the shoe.

“It’s a homage to Charlotte and the community,” she said.

4. Jordan 1

What’s in Carnegie’s collection: UNC Patent

“UNC Patent” 1s. Photo: StockX

Jordan 1 was MJ’s first shoe when he entered the league in 1984. Coming out of college, he had favored Adidas, but Nike offered a better deal, and the rest is history.

The Jordan 1 became a trendsetter at a time when black-and-white shoes were the norm. The OG Air Jordan’s featured red, one of the Chicago Bulls’ primary team colors.

Recent releases have featured patent leather, offering a more stylish look that is easier to clean.

“You can’t go wrong with a Jordan 1,” Carnegie said. “Any Jordan 1 is always a classic to bring out to Jordan brand games.”

3. Jordan 14

“Shocking Pink” 14s. Photo: Melissa Carnegie

What’s in Carnegie’s collection: Shocking Pink

Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 14 during his last NBA Finals appearance in 1998. The most famous moment in the shoes came when Jordan secured the Bulls’ sixth championship victory with his “Last Shot,” etching the kicks in basketball history.

Compared to other Jordans, the 14s are often overlooked by sneakerheads, Carnegie said.

“I love them,” she said.”They are always having a conversation starter.”

She wore her “Shocking Pink” 14s courtside at last year’s Jumpman Invitational and got reposted by SLAM x Kicks’s Instagram page.

2. Jordan 2

What’s in Carnegie’s collection: Rivals multi-color

The Air Jordan 2 had to follow up the hype of its successor, the Air Jordan 1, released just a year earlier. Nike took a risk by radically adjusting the Air Jordan design after the first shoe’s massive success.

The shoe has become iconic in its own right and is now considered one of the most polarizing Jordan Brand sneaker models.

The Jordan 2 is another “slept on” shoe, Carnegie said.

“They are comfortable, which makes them the perfect shoe to wear with all the walking that you will do at the game.”

1. Jordan 3

“Laser Orange” Jordan 3s. Photo: StockX

What’s in Carnegie’s collection: Laser Orange.

The Jordan 3 was way ahead of its time in 1988. It is a shoe of many firsts in the Jordan brand — including the first shoe designed by renowned designer Tinker Hatfield.

The 3s were the first Jordan shoe to show its air bubble design outside its chunky silhouette. It was also the first shoe with a self-lacing system to feature the Jumpman logo on the tongue.

It has since become the go-to mid-cut shoe in the Jordan line, offering comfort and style on the court.

“I just recently fell in love with Jordan 3s,” Carnegie said.” I love how clean they are.”

If you Go:

The Jumpman Invitational will showcase four college games over two days, starting Dec. 19 at the Spectrum Center. The games are set to start each evening at 7 p.m.