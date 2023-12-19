Bonita Buford, the chief operating officer at the Harvey B. Gantt Center Center for African-American Arts + Culture, has been named the organization’s next president & CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Buford will replace David R. Taylor, who announced his retirement last month after 14 years leading the Gantt Center.

Buford, who holds degrees from Spelman College (Mathematics) and Georgia Tech (Chemical Engineering) has had a long association with the Gantt Center.

She worked as a consultant with the then-named Afro-American Cultural Center beginning in 2005.

In July 2011, she was named the Gantt Center’s director of communications and operations and has served as chief operating officer since February 2015.

Buford will begin her new role just as the Gantt Center begins a year-long celebration to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

In a statement released by the organization, Buford called the Gantt Center “a beacon for showcasing Black excellence.”

“I look forward to honoring our founders’ mission, providing exceptional arts, cultural, and educational experiences that have been transformational in the community for the past fifty years,” she said.

Her appointment was first reported by The Charlotte Post.

Described as a “fine arts enthusiast,” Buford began her career in engineering, later moving to sales, marketing and business management – a phase of her career that saw her live and work in Europe and Asia.

Jim Dunn, who chairs the Gantt Center’s board of directors, said Buford begins her new role “with an invaluable wealth of institutional knowledge.”

In her various roles at the Gantt Center, Buford has designed and managed special events, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s visit to Charlotte in 2005, the Gantt’s annual fundraiser, and the Founders Society Gala in 2009.

In her most recent role as COO, Buford directs the organization’s creative team, which includes educational initiatives, public programs, collections & exhibitions, and marketing departments.

“We have witnessed Bonita’s impactful leadership of many initiatives and multiple departments and we can think of no one better to lead our institution,” Dunn said.