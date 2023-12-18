Charlotte City Council has scheduled a public hearing today on a proposal to build a Fifth Third Bank branch at 2340 Beatties Ford Road, an area in Historic West End that has seen a spike in new investments.

Why it matters: Minority-owned contractors will account for about 70% of the project, a Fifth Third official tells QCity Metro. That includes the general contractor, McFarland Construction.

The start of construction, initially scheduled for October, was delayed while the bank and city zoning officials hammed out details for a drive-thru service. Under the city’s new Unified Development Ordinance, businesses wishing to build drive-thrus must meet specific design requirements.

The branch, slated for a 0.434-acre lot with an empty building, would sit directly across from a United House of Prayer for All People. The city’s zoning department has recommended approving the project.

Site of a proposed Fifth Third Bank branch on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte’s Historic West End. (Photo: Jalon Hill/QCity Metro)

Historic West End is one of nine low-income communities nationwide where Fifth Third pledged in 2021 to invest $180 million over three years to promote economic development.

The bank announced in November that it had surpassed that amount in the first two years and would extend its Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood Program program for an additional year, through 2025.

In Historic West End, the bank’s efforts have focused on affordable housing, small business grants and programs to provide small business owners with the skills they need to succeed.

A Fifth Third official said branch construction could begin shortly after the city grants final approval, perhaps as early as January 2024.

In recent years, that area of Historic West End, near the intersection of Lasalle Street and Beatties Ford Road, has seen the arrival of other bank branches, including Chase Bank and TD Bank.