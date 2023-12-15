The Carolina Panthers (1-12) host its division rival, the Atlanta Falcons (6-7), on Sunday.

Both teams lost to division rivals last week. The Panthers are only competing for pride at this point, while Atlanta is fighting to stay in the division championship race for a playoff spot.

Atlanta won the season opener against Carolina 24-10, holding Bryce Young to 146 yards, a touchdown and forcing two interceptions.

Atlanta will look to repeat this result with their offense finding it stride as of late.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming off a game where he completed 26-of-40 of his passes for 347 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran in for a score.

This marked the third 300-yard game of Ridder’s young career.

The Panthers’ defense will look to prevent Ridder from starting any trend. The unit hasn’t allowed a quarterback to throw over 300 yards all season.

Bryce Young has not had a 300-yard passing game all season and faces a tough challenge against a Falcons defense that poses challenges on the defensive line and secondary.

If the Panthers want to win, Bryce Young has to avoid turning the ball over.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “Despite tickets going for 45 cents, Panthers win by a field goal.”

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “Carolina gets revenge from the season opener against Atlanta.”