On Wednesday, QCity Metro hosted a happy hour to honor the 19 public relations professionals listed in our Power PR article.
Sign up for our free newsletter to stay in the know about future events and other happenings in the Qcity.
News, Opinion & Events for Charlotte's African American community
On Wednesday, QCity Metro hosted a happy hour to honor the 19 public relations professionals listed in our Power PR article.
Sign up for our free newsletter to stay in the know about future events and other happenings in the Qcity.