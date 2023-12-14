Our events newsletter is emailed to subscribers each Thursday at noon. Sign up here to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

What’s happening, Charlotte?

Today’s newsletter is all about the weekend — where to go and what to do in the Queen City.

We also have a bonus: One of our writers traveled to the International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston and wrote a review. I think you’ll enjoy it.

Today in History: In 1959, Motown Records, the first large Black-owned music company, was founded by Berry Gordy. Some of the label’s top artists included Dianna Ross, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

Day Trippin’

Photo: QCity Metro

The holiday season is a great time for day trippin’.

If the South Carolina Lowcounty is in your travel plans, stop by the International African American Museum in Charleston.

But before you go, read our review.

Weekend Buzz

Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons will feature performances by three HBCU — the Winston Salem State Powerhouse cheerleaders, South Carolina State University Champagne Dancers and the N.C. A&T State Blue and Gold Marching Machine Band.

Read more about the Panthers’ Inspire Change game.

Other happenings:

The People’s Market now has a dinner menu. Entrees include a smoked salmon flatbread sandwhich, a veggie plate and more.



Cuzzo’s Cuisine will open its third location at the Charlotte Premium Outlet Food Court on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Weekend Events

Thursday

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet : Watch this Christmas classic at the Ovens Auditorium.

: Watch this Christmas classic at the Ovens Auditorium. Science on the Rocks : Grab a cocktail, encounter an animal or see a science show at this adults-only event.

: Grab a cocktail, encounter an animal or see a science show at this adults-only event. Wonka in IMAX : Watch the story of the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Discovery Place.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Winter Wonderland : Enjoy tipsy gift-wrapping and ornament-making stations and more.

: Enjoy tipsy gift-wrapping and ornament-making stations and more. Holiday Haus : Limited tickets are available for this holiday event featuring yoga, snacks and more.

: Limited tickets are available for this holiday event featuring yoga, snacks and more. Ugly Christmas Sweater Mixology Class : Rock your ugliest Christmas sweater and enjoy a hands-on mixology class.

: Rock your ugliest Christmas sweater and enjoy a hands-on mixology class. Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons : Catch the Panthers as they face their NFC South rival.

