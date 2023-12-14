Three HBCUs will perform at this Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Winston Salem State Powerhouse cheerleaders, S.C. State University Champagne Dancers and N.C. A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine Band will grace the field at various parts of the game.

The SCSU dancers and WSSU’s cheer squad will perform with the TopCats separately in each half.

N.C. A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine Band will perform during halftime.

The opportunity is part of the Carolina Panthers’ Inspire Change game with the theme: Representation Matters: Celebrating Black Culture.

“Inclusion is not a one-time decision; it’s the daily choice to open our hearts, expand our perspectives, and actively invite everyone to the table. Each day, we have the power to choose unity over division,” Quentin DeBerry, Director of Inclusion & Belonging at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement released by the team.

“By integrating our Representation Matters initiative into the Panthers Inspire Change game, we are actively participating in the ongoing dialogue around equity, justice, and community.”

“This is a remarkable opportunity to showcase the wonderful talent of our cheerleaders and represent our university during this historical moment,” NeSheila Washington, head coach of the Powerhouse cheerleaders, said in a statement.

WSSU’s cheerleaders will make history as the first CIAA cheer squad to perform with an NFL team’s professional cheerleaders.