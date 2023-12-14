At first, I thought it was me. But after talking to others, many agree that Charleston’s new International African American Museum (IAAM) is a multi-visit experience.

There’s just so much crammed into the sand-colored building set along the dunes and waterways of the Holy City.

Take 76-year-old David Scott. It was his second visit in as many weeks. But this time, he felt compelled to share his own living history with anyone who would listen.

“I was at South Carolina State (University) the night they got killed,” Scott recalled as he stood next to an exhibit about the little-known Orangeburg Massacre, where highway patrol officers killed three college students during a 1968 civil rights march. “That was the longest night of my life.”

“I knew those guys,” Scott added. “But I didn’t know it would be a moment of history here in Charleston.”

Like others, Scott was determined to get as much as he could out of the iconic, one-story building set on 18 concrete stilts along Charleston’s Gadsden’s Wharf – the same Gadsden’s Wharf where nearly half of all enslaved Africans were brought to this country.

As Scott folded into the museum throngs, others were experiencing their own moments of history.

If you were a South Carolina resident, there was a good chance you saw exhibits featuring faces and names you either heard of or knew personally.

If you hailed from the state’s Lowcountry, the Gullah exhibits of church, daily life and language were deeply familiar.

And if you had the slightest interest in the Africa-to-America slave ships, the rusty shackles that bound the newly enslaved helped amplify the horrors of chattel slavery.

But like Scott, you may need a second visit to sort out all this museum offers.

Here are my tips for getting the most out of your first encounter.

The main thing to keep in mind is that the museum features nine galleries with nearly a dozen interactive exhibits showcasing more than 700 historical objects. That means it’s deceptively packed.

Pause at the entrance, take in the floor-to-ceiling pictorial and text panels on both sides of the lobby. Then head to the Orientation Theater on the left. The panels and movie will help orient you to IAAM’s emphasis on the African diaspora, or dispersion of Africans to the Americas, Caribbean and Europe. The museum is not just about South Carolina. So when you later stroll past a sparkling green, feathered Mardi Gras costume, see pictures of Black Canadians or video of African religious rites, you’ll have the big picture.

Your next stop may be the “South Carolina Connections” exhibit, where you might overhear South Carolina natives talking about their personal connections to the faces and events displayed.

Next, tear yourself away and head to the “Atlantic Worlds” exhibit, which focuses on the transatlantic enslavement experience. If you’ve got a linear brain like mine, conditioned to taking historical stepping stones, it will feel more logical to start at the beginning of the enslaved journey.

As you absorb the sheer number of people snatched from Africa, gaze up at some of the actual names inscribed on the walls, or take in a few minutes of the lush, avant garde film about the transatlantic journey. Feel free to drop the logic and let unexpected waves of emotion take over. To use a phrase, slavery hits differently when you viscerally connect that a lot of it sprang from this exact spot and not some distant shores.

Bundle together the South Carolina exhibits on the Gullah-Geechee culture, plantation and praise house life – and even make a repeat stop at the South Carolina Connections exhibit of local faces and history.

Take time to sit in the little gem of a praise house. Let all its multi-media glory provide a first-hand introduction to the religious services and praise music of Black people in the Lowcountry. Then hit the full Gullah Geechee exhibit before shifting to the “Carolina Gold” exhibit, named after the rice still grown and sold in the area. Savor the pictures and words of those who stood knee-deep in water, cultivating rice.

Yes, expect tales of cruelty mixed in matter-of-factly in the South Carolina experiences. But then take heart with the unexpected ways that the enslaved held fast family and persevered. One of the best examples is Ashley’s Sack, a stained, handmade sack embroidered with the short tale of a 9-year-old girl sold away from her family and sent on her way with a humble care package.

Save the Center for Family History and the American Journeys exhibit for last. Once you become familiar with this free genealogical resource provided by the Mormon church, you can dive into its offerings back home. (The American Journeys exhibit is like a mini version of Washington, D.C.’s National Museum of African American History, which we all know is another multi-visit experience.)

My final tips: