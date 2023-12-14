In the mid-2000s, Sugar Creek Charter School was notified by the state that the school was in danger of being shut down because of poor performance. The school’s board of directors told Cheryl Turner, the school’s director and CEO, that she had six months to improve the students’ proficiency.

Turner was determined to get things right. She began visiting other schools, meeting with educators and learning all she could about how best to turn things around. Ultimately, test scores improved more than needed, and the school was granted its charter.

Photo courtesy of Sugar Creek Charter School

Since then, Turner and her staff have never stopped learning and working to find the most effective ways to inspire and educate their students, the majority of whom are Black, with the remainder mostly Hispanic. Most come from economically disadvantaged situations. Many are being raised by a grandparent. Seventy-two students are experiencing homelessness.

Recent school performance data shows that Sugar Creek Charter is outperforming Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and schools statewide on average, when it comes to educating Black and Hispanic students. During the 2022-2023 school year, 52% of Sugar Creek’s Black students scored at or above grade level, compared to 39% percent of those taught by CMS and 36% of those taught statewide. Of Sugar Creek’s Hispanic students, nearly 44% scored at or above grade level, compared to 39.5% of those taught by CMS and 42% percent taught statewide.

Photo courtesy of Sugar Creek Charter School

Turner is exceptionally proud of what her teachers and students have achieved. However, she has set her eyes on continued growth. She also worries about underperforming students in other schools and their chances for life success.

“We are doing it better,” she says. “If we can do it, then it’s not that it can’t be done. We have those exact same kids, and they are able to learn here. The question is, ‘Why?’”

Focus on mission

A main differentiator, as Turner sees it, is that Sugar Creek’s staff maintains high expectations — of themselves and every student. Turner says educators often wrongly blame students or their home environments for poor academic performance.

“Our theory is, if the students didn’t learn, we didn’t teach,” Turner said. “If the transfer didn’t happen, it’s not about the children; it’s about us, and we will do something different.”

Sugar Creek has an enrollment of about 1,600 students and operates two campuses — one for grades K-8 and another for high school. The school’s mission is “to eradicate generational poverty in the lives of our students by providing a rigorous education from kindergarten through 12th grade through academic preparation, college and career readiness and life skills for success.”

Photo courtesy of Sugar Creek Charter School

Everything is done with the mission in mind, from hiring and training to daily interactions with students and families to long-term strategic planning. One of the school’s founders, Frank Martin, remembers how the school’s mission statement initially drew concern from state regulators because of its frankness in mentioning poverty.

“The state was concerned about us telling people they are from generational poverty, but it’s not a surprise to tell our families that,” Martin says. “If we know what we want to achieve, such as eradicating generational poverty, then it’s valuable to state it.”

Turner says she will not hire teachers who don’t believe in the mission. After the school nearly lost its charter in 2004, Turner cut half of the existing teaching staff and hired new instructors whom she felt would be a better fit.

“Ms. Turner built this ethos into the entire staff,” Martin said. “They believe in the children, and they communicate to the children that they believe in them. They give the children an enormous amount of support and remind them there is no limit to their future.”

Photo courtesy of Sugar Creek Charter School

The school operates in a highly structured environment. Social and emotional learning (SEL) is taught, but instead of being taught as a separate class, which is how some schools do it, SEL principles are woven into all subjects and the behavior is modeled by teachers. Turner says when new students arrive at the school, existing students guide them on behavioral expectations.

“Even kids who come in super defensive or disrespectful of teachers, students will say to them, ‘There’s no need to fight here,’ or ‘We don’t disrespect teachers here,’” Turner says. “The truth is, the kids don’t want chaos.”

Turner says Sugar Creek often hires newer, less-experienced teachers, partly because of a statewide teacher shortage but also because of the school’s insistence that teachers believe in the mission. Turner models her leadership on Doug Lemov’s “Teach Like a Champion” and Paul Bambrick-Santoyo’s “Leverage Leadership: A Practical Guide to Building Exceptional Schools.”

Inspirational sayings hung on walls throughout the schools. Martin, who serves as board member – emeritus, says one of his favorites is: “Whatever it takes.”

“A student is going to learn here, and we’re going to provide whatever it takes,” he says.

Success Beyond Test Scores

Photo courtesy of Sugar Creek Charter School

When it came to educating students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and students classified as English learners, Sugar Creek also outperformed CMS and the state last year.

At Sugar Creek, 48% of economically disadvantaged students tested at grade level or above, compared to nearly 38% of CMS students and nearly 40% of students statewide. For students classified as English learners, 31% of Sugar Creek’s students were at grade level or above, compared to 24% of CMS students and 23% of students statewide.

But Sugar Creek’s success shows up in many measures beyond test scores.

In February, Sugar Creek teacher Ryan Henderson was named North Carolina’s Charter School Teacher of the Year by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. And last year, every Sugar Creek senior was accepted into one or more four-year colleges or universities.

“I honestly believe in our mission,” Turner says. “We work really hard here. And we don’t apologize for it.”