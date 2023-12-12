The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced today that Kwamé Ryan, a Canadian-born conductor who grew up in Trinidad, has been named music director, beginning with the 2024-25 season, becoming the first Black conductor to hold that position with the CSO.

I spoke with Ryan by telephone from Germany, where he talked about his passion for music, his commitment to artistic diversity, his desire to work with young musicians in Charlotte and the “chemistry” that drew him back to the Queen City.

First, some background

In announcing Ryan’s appointment, the CSO said the 53-year-old conductor would usher in a “new era” for the orchestra’s 93rd season.

David Fisk, the orchestra’s president and CEO, said Ryan “embodies all of the qualities essential for an exceptional music director, noting his passion for music education and his desire to reach “a wider audience of all ages.”

Ryan is not new to Charlotte. In January 2023, he made his Charlotte Symphony debut as a guest conductor, leading the orchestra in Copland’s Symphony No. 3, John Adams’s Short Ride in a Fast Machine, and Korngold’s Violin Concerto featuring Bella Hristova as soloist. He was selected unanimously by a CSO search committee to the be Charlotte Symphony’s 12 music director.

In a statement announcing Ryan’s appointment, the CSO offered this biographical sketch:

He studied Musicology at Cambridge University and trained in conducting under renowned composer/conductor Peter Eötvös. Ryan previously held the position of General Music Director of Freiburg Opera, and served as Musical and Artistic Director of the National Orchestra of Bordeaux Aquitaine. An active guest conductor, Ryan has led orchestras across the United States including the Baltimore, Dallas, Atlanta, and Houston symphonies, while his international credits include London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, the BBC Proms, Brussels’s Theatre La Monnaie, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Opera Bastille in Paris. In the fall of 2023, Ryan conducted the world premiere of Jake Heggie’s Intelligence at Houston Grand Opera. In the spring of 2024, he will make his debut with Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the New York Philharmonic. When not on the podium, Ryan dedicates his time to educational and community engagement initiatives. He has previously served as Musical Director of the National Youth Orchestra of France and as Director of the Academy for the Performing Arts at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. Additionally, Ryan is the host of “8 Minute Idea,” a podcast in which he offers insights, tools, and life hacks.

Excerpts from my interview

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Glenn: Congratulations on your appointment. Let’s talk about the role of the music director and why that job is so important.

Kwamé: Well, the music director of a symphony orchestra is, in the first instance, the chief conductor. So in any one season, an orchestra will see a number of guest conductors, but the bulk of the season is conducted by a chief conductor, as long as there’s one appointed at that time. You know, with my eclectic and rich musical background, having grown up on the island of Trinidad, which has the influence of calypso and classical Indian music, but is also very North Americanized in its pop culture, I certainly hope that I’ll be able to bring a certain amount of diversity and richness to the programming of the CSO, because that is the other function of the music director, to take a leading role in choosing the repertoire and sort of setting the tone for the front-facing persona of the orchestra.

Glenn: When you talk about bringing diversity to the programming, what might that look like?

Kwamé: Well, I’m obviously a classically trained musician, so certainly in any one season, I’d be wanting to do my Beethoven, my Brahms, my Shostakovich. All these great symphonic masters have a place in the repertoire of a world-class symphony orchestra like the CSO. But in my background, there’s also a lot of jazz, for example, which I love to perform, a lot of music of the Caribbean. I’ve done concerts with steel pans integrated into the orchestra. I’ve done concerts with classical Indian violin and tabla and all these things. So apart from the core repertoire of the orchestra, I think one of the things that certainly an orchestra that serves the communities of an area like Charlote-Mecklenburg, which is so diverse, needs to do is to be adaptable and to give people lots of different points of attachment to the orchestra, points of interest, points of adhesion. And I think that with my background, I’m well situated to do that.

Glenn: As orchestras look to draw a more diverse audience, is there a danger of losing that core audience – people who want to hear classical compositions?

Kwamé: No, I don’t think so. I certainly am very aware of the importance of preserving the traditions of symphony orchestra, but also with my training, which was initially in contemporary music, because my conducting teacher was not only a conductor but a composer, I’m also aware that if we want to have a repertoire in the future — an original repertoire in the future — we need to take responsibility for supporting composers, living composers, and preparing works and giving them a chance to find their audiences for the first time. So I think it’s a question of balance. But I also believe that if you want to expand the audience of an orchestra, you need to expand the palette of colors that the orchestra is able to present in concert.

Glenn: I think I read somewhere that you became interested in orchestral music at a very young age. Tell me about that.

Kwamé: Growing up on the island of Trinidad, which is the first island north of Venezuela in the Caribbean chain, there was no symphony orchestra. Yes, Venezuela has a very strong tradition of orchestral playing and also conducting, but didn’t, at the time, extend to the Caribbean islands. So my first experience of an orchestra was in the vinyl collection of my parents, who were both avid music fans. And then, like many other kids of my generation, I was blown away when I first saw Star Wars in 1976, and the music of that, in particular, fascinated me. And it was around that time, between the ages of six and eight, that I decided that I really wanted to pursue conducting, not least of all when I first saw the Toronto Symphony perform on a summer holiday with my parents. I just leaned over to my mom and said, “Whatever that guy’s doing at the front of the orchestra, I want to do that.” I didn’t even know what it was, but I did know that that sound was something I wanted to have in the center of my life. And I feel really fortunate to have been able to make that happen.

Glenn: In Charlotte, what are some other things you’d like to accomplish?

Kwamé: Well, one of the things that’s very important to me, apart from the sort of core of the symphonic music director job, which is conducting the classical series, is education. I make time in my season, in every season, to do something in that area. Recently, I’ve been working a lot with the BBC in their children’s BBC classical programming, and I also conduct a number of youth orchestras around the world — in Wales, in France — I’ve worked with the Youth Orchestra of the Americas. So this is something that’s very important to me. So often the music director is sort of on the sidelines of the education activity; it happens in other hands. But that’s something I would want to be very hands-on about in my time at the CSO, and we’ll definitely make time in my engagement in the course of every season for that to happen.

Glenn: Have you identified any particular efforts that you might want to pursue here?

Kwamé: I’m aware of the orchestra’s Project Harmony, which is sort of similar to the type of work that I’ve engaged in up to now, sort of youth orchestra training and mentorship, side-by-sider work with the musicians of the orchestra. And I think having the chief conductor with the orchestra work with young musicians is an incredible opportunity to inspire them. Having profited from that experience myself, having played for three or four years in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and having incredible and sort of life-changing exposure that way, I definitely want to take the opportunity to give something back in that area through my work with the CSO and its education initiatives.

Glenn: When you look at the Charlotte Symphony itself, the orchestra is not terribly diverse. How do you get more musicians of color interested in that line of work?

Kwamé: Obviously, there’s a role modeling function that the chief conductor has. So just by dint of who I am and the background I come from, I hope that doors will feel open to young musicians, aspiring musicians that come from backgrounds similar to mine. But then you also have to be explicit about the opportunities and the engagement that you want to make possible for those young musicians. So I think the Project Harmony that the orchestra already has is a great starting point. But, for example, I would be very interested to expand the orchestral playing aspect of that to conducting. I would hope some of the young classical musicians within that project might be interested in getting out in front of the orchestra. I would certainly be available to engage with them and give them the sense of possibility and belief that I enjoyed in my youth.

Glenn: Is there anything that I’ve missed? Any topics you’d like to address, or anything you’d like to add that I failed to ask?

Kwamé: You didn’t ask me what drew me to this position. Maybe I could tell you that.

Glenn: Please do.

Kwamé: Well, when a conductor goes for the first time to a new symphony orchestra, one of the things that you’re always hoping that you’ll find is chemistry. And by chemistry, I just mean a natural musical and personal wavelength between yourself and the musicians, where everybody feels like they can be themselves and sort of spontaneously understood. And that’s something that I really found powerfully present in my first experience with the CSO. And what was beautiful about what happened next is that I also discovered that the orchestra’s ethos, its philosophy, its initiatives to date, its vision, so perfectly aligned with mine that I feel like the chemistry and that foundation of trust and confidence is there right from the outset. And I think that’s a wonderful place for a new partnership to begin.

Glenn: To what do you attribute that chemistry?

Kwamé: It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what it is. I think it begins with, as I say, feeling like your artistic impulses are not only understood but are transformed in a way that’s inspiring. The gestures of a conductor make no sound in themselves. They only come alive when musicians transform them into sound. So when you feel like that translation is really true and faithful and compelling, then that is something that makes you want to go back and back and back to an orchestra, because that’s then a relationship that contains the possibility for everybody in it to grow with that strong foundation. And that’s what I think I found in the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Glenn: Is there anything else?

Kwamé: No, I think that’s it.

Glenn: Well, thank you so much for your time.

Kwamé: My pleasure. Very nice to talk to you. I hope we get to meet at some point.

Glenn: I would like that as well.