A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck a Black woman 17 times during a controversial arrest last month has been suspended by the department.

Officer Vincent Pistone was involved in the Nov. 13 arrest of 24-year-old Christina Pierre, who was confronted by officers while smoking marijuana at a bus stop in south Charlotte with a male companion. A confrontation ensued when officers attempted to arrest the two.

A now-viral video shows multiple officers around Pierre as she lay on the ground. One officer, later identified as Pistone, struck Pierre in her “thigh area” 17 times, according to CMPD. Pistone was using a police technique used to subdue a resisting subject, Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters two days after the incident.

A month later, after reviewing body cam footage, Jennings said the initial three strikes allowed officers to handcuff Pierre. The 14 additional strikes were deemed by the department to be “unjustified,” he said.

“With anything we do, in every action that we do, it must be justified,” Jennings said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Pistone was suspended for 40 hours and must receive additional training from the police academy, Jennings said.

The announcement of Pistone’s suspension came hours after the department released more than 30 videos of the incident, including several videos taken by officers’ body-worn cameras and street cameras.

Six other officers involved in the arrest were cleared in CMPD’s internal investigation, Jennings said.

Police initially charged Pierre with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana. They charged her male companion with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana. The district attorney’s office later dropped all charges against the two.

Although CMPD said the substance Pierre was smoking tested positive for marijuana, her attorney said she and the man were smoking a legal substance called THCA, which she said was purchased legally at a smoke shop.

Pierre’s lawyer has said his client intends to sue CMPD over the incident, according to several published reports.