The public forum during Monday’s city council meeting showed some Charlotte residents emotional as they spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, on Oct. 7, armed Palestinian groups attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza border with “thousands of rockets” and weapons. The armed groups killed and captured many Israeli citizens.

Israel’s retaliation included military efforts and a declared state of war, followed by air strikes and target launches to the Gaza Strip. The U.N. said thousands of buildings, including health care facilities and residential buildings, have been “reduced to rubble,” leaving more than one million people displaced and thousands dead in Gaza.

One Palestinian-American man said the two minutes he was given to address the council would give him eight seconds for each family member of his who’s been killed in Palestine.

“As a Palestinian from Gaza, when I remember my hometown, I cannot believe or imagine it as a graveyard for children as the U.N. describes it today,” the man said during the public forum. “Just this morning I got news of the murder of three additional family members — one of them a father to a one-week-old baby. My surviving grandmothers and uncles and aunts right now live a life stripped of safety, shelter, water, electricity, food and basic human rights, all while grieving and battling mental anguish.”

Supporters of Palestine cheered on the speakers until Mayor Vi Lyles called for a recess.

After the recess, Charlotte resident Sue Worrel of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte spoke about an increased fear of antisemitism.

“The rapidly escalating levels of antisemitism, Jew-hatred and demonization of Israel and those who support the existence of a Jewish State, have resulted in Jews no longer feeling safe in our own community here in Charlotte,” Worrel said while addressing the city council.

After several outbursts demanding a ceasefire in Palestine, Mayor Lyles called for a recess for the second time.

The public forum was ultimately ended short.