Charlotte City Council is set to review body cam footage from a November incident that involved a woman being struck by a police officer at its Dec. 11 meeting.

According to police, on Nov. 15, 24-year-old Christina Pierre was smoking marijuana at a bus stop in south Charlotte with one other person. When officers approached the two, police say, a confrontation ensued.

Pierre was reportedly punched twice in the face by one of the initial responding officers. A now-viral video shows multiple officers around Pierre as she lay on the ground, one officer, identified as Vincent Pistone, striking her in her “thigh area” multiple times.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said officers could’ve gone about the arrest differently to avoid confrontation but added that Pistone’s strikes were a trained police technique to subdue a resisting subject.

“Our officers are often placed in difficult situations that require actions that can be difficult to watch,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings shared on X — formerly known as Twitter — in response to the incident.

The city council will watch a summary video of the arrest, including access to the individual body camera footage in a closed session.

The public will see the video on Dec. 12 at noon.