Amid growing controversy, St. Augustine’s College announced on Friday that it had appointed Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon, the school’s vice president of community relations and government affairs, to serve as acting president.

The appointment came days after St. Augustine’s Board of Directors announced the firing of Dr. Christine McPhail, the school’s former president. McPhail had been named St. Augustine’s 13th president in 2001, succeeding her late husband, Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail, who died of complications from the coronavirus the previous year.

The shakeup comes as the Raleigh HBCU had been notified by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools that its accreditation had been revoked, citing financial concerns.

According to published reports, Christine McPhail filed an internal complaint in October that accused the board of trustees of discrimination based on her gender. The complaint stated that she was subject to humiliating remarks and verbal abuse from board members.

In a statement dated Dec. 5, board Chairman James Perry called McPhail’s allegations “unfounded.”