N.C. Rep. Kelly Alexander announced today that he will not seek re-election, citing the death of his mother as well as health concerns.

“I need to take a step back from public duties and enjoy more private time with my family and friends,” he said in a statement.

Alexander, a Charlotte Democrat, was first elected in 2008 and won re-election seven times. His latest victory came in 2022, defeating Republican candidate Mark Cook with 82% of votes.

He has pushed for the legalization of marijuana in North Carolina and said in his announcement today that he was especially pleased that the state’s General Assembly voted in September to legalize medical marijuana on land owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Alexander said he would endorse his campaign manager, Aisha Dew. to fill his district seat, which covers much of the west Charlotte area.