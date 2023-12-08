The Carolina Panthers (1-11) travel to face the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Sunday.

Despite last Sunday’s 21-18 loss, the Panthers looked like a much-improved team under interim head coach Chris Tabor.

The offense scored the most points it had since week 7.

Carolina’s run game was a big factor in their offensive success with a breakout game from Chuba Hubbard, who had 104 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans is riding a three-game losing streak. They are desperate for a win to stay alive and win the lackluster NFC South division.

Injuries are the Saints’ biggest program and could play in Carolina’s favor.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with several injuries in the shoulder and ribs. He’s also dealt with two concussions this year.

New Orleans’ defense is also hurt after defensive back Marcus Maye and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach went on injured reserve.

Neither team’s offense has played well, so this game could be determined by which team makes the least mistakes on both sides of the ball.

If the Panthers want to win, Bryce Young has to avoid turning the ball over.

Marcus predicts: Saints by 10

His thought bubble 💭: “ Panthers have o-line problems, and until that is fixed, they’ll continue to lose.”

Jalon’s prediction: Saint by 7

His thought bubble 💭: “Same old, same old.”