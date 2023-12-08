Four Garinger High School students were involved in a car accident on Thursday, the school announced in a statement.

The crash happened away from school property just before 9:30 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Three of the four students in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another person, who has not been identified, was also hurt.

Garinger High School Principal LeDuan Pratt said the students in the vehicle include three 10th-grade students and an 11th-grade student.

“We may feel a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion over this incident, he said in a statement to parents. “What is most important is that we care for and support each other.”

No further information has been released by CMPD, the school or the district.

This incident comes days after a Garinger High School student was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte.

The school urged students to seek emotional support from school counselors and the Crisis Response Team.