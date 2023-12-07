Lovin’ Life Music Fest, a new music festival by a Charlotte-based entertainment company, is set to come to Charlotte in May 2024.

The three-day festival will happen in Uptown May 3 -5. Lovin’ Life will include more than 40 artists across multiple genres, with performances on three different stages throughout the event.

Southern Entertainment, the festival organizer, announced plans for four types of passes to the event: general admission, general admission plus, VIP and Super VIP. Each pass includes three-day access; prices range from $199 to $999.

Festival headliners are expected to be announced next week, and passes go on sale Dec. 14. Organizers expect the event to attract around 90,000 attendees.

The festival will also feature food and beverage experiences.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte, and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” Southern Entertainment Co-Founder Bob Durkin said in a press release sent Thursday. “We are grateful to the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Hospitality & Tourism Alliance for supporting this first-time event that is expected to attract 90,000 attendees over three days and have a projected first-year economic impact of more than $30 million.”