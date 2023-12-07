Kwanzaa Charlotte has announced its annual holiday plans, with events for the week-long celebration. The local observance includes programming and events held at Movement School on Freedom Drive.

Participants can expect drumming experiences, a daily African Marketplace, music, food and more.

Kwanzaa is a nonreligious festival observed Dec. 26 – Jan. 1. It celebrates Black American heritage and values and emphasizes gift-giving based on seven principles: