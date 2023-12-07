Kwanzaa Charlotte has announced its annual holiday plans, with events for the week-long celebration. The local observance includes programming and events held at Movement School on Freedom Drive.
Participants can expect drumming experiences, a daily African Marketplace, music, food and more.
Kwanzaa is a nonreligious festival observed Dec. 26 – Jan. 1. It celebrates Black American heritage and values and emphasizes gift-giving based on seven principles:
- Umoja (Unity) – to strive for and maintain unity in the family and community
- Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) – to define and name ourselves, to create for ourselves and speak for ourselves
- Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) – build and maintain our community, and to problem-solve together
- Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) – build and maintain our own stores, shops and other businesses and profit from them together
- Nia (Purpose) – make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness
- Kuumba (Creativity) – do as much as we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it
- Imani (Faith) – believe with all our hearts in our people and the righteousness and victory of our struggle