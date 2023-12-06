Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield is resigning after 17 seasons with the team, he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the last 18 months, I have successfully battled a serious case of throat cancer,” the 65-year-old Whitfield said in a statement through the team. “I’ve also been focused on supporting my mother, who has her own health issues.”

Whitfield joined then-majority owner Michael Jordan’s Bobcats in 2006, serving as president and chief operating officer for 12 years before being promoted.

Under his leadership, Whitfield oversaw a number of changes in the organization, including the name change from Bobcats back to the Hornets in 2014, the rebranding of Spectrum Center in 2016 and the launch of the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League.

Whitfield also helped bring several new attractions and special events to Spectrum Center, including the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, the 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and the Jumpman Invitational, which featured Jordan Brand college basketball men’s and women’s basketball teams, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan.

The organization also secured renovations, a lease extension for Spectrum Center and long-term agreements with Ticketmaster and Live Nation to serve as the arena’s ticketing provider for games and entertainment events.

The team also reached a TV broadcast deal with FOX Sports.

“We thank Fred for all he has done for our organization and for the role he has played in helping get our ownership group up to speed over the last several months,” Hornets co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin said in a statement. “His experience, knowledge and relationships in this industry, league and community have been invaluable to our franchise. We appreciate his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best.”