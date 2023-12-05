Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced the district will forego planning remembrance ceremonies for a Garinger High School basketball player who was shot and killed on Sunday night.

In an email to media Tuesday, the district said the decision was made in consideration of those who are mourning the loss of 14-year-old Johnie McClendon.

“At a time when we feel it is appropriate, we will hold ceremonies to remember Johnnie and his life,” district officials added in the statement.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. when CMPD officers responded to a shooting at a home on Keswick Avenue in north Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Johnie McClendon dead from a gunshot wound. No further information has been announced, but the incident is believed to be accidental, WSOC reports.

Rocky River High School Student dies in car crash

McClendon is the second CMS student who’s died in the last two days. Jovany Escamilla-Salinas, 18, was a Rocky River High School senior who died in a car crash Monday morning. Three other students were injured in the accident.

The district shared that Escamilla-Salinas’ family is planning a memorial in his honor, along with a written statement from Rocky River High School’s principal.