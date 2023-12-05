One Charlotte woman is seeking women veterans’ recognition through specialized license tags.

Barbara Summey Marshall, a former Navy chaplain, has served in the military for nearly three decades. There, she said, she witnessed how women soldiers were often overlooked because of their gender.

Now, she is the lead advocate for NC House Bill 427 to recognize these former soldiers through license plates.

The bill states that the license plate would include“the silhouette of a saluting female Armed Forces member” along with the phrase “Honor Women Veterans.”

“I’ve always wanted visibility, acknowledgment and representation for women veterans,” the 68-year-old Hendersonville, N.C. native told QCity Metro. “ We want to go to DMV and see a choice up there that says women veterans license plate.”

North Carolina has the sixth-largest female veteran population in the country, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs. Yet, unlike other states, North Carolina doesn’t offer custom tags for its women veterans.

Serving as a chaplain

Marshall joined the military as a chaplain in 1986. She spent her two-decade career stationed at Camp Lejeune in Fayetteville, N.C. and at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Va.

In her role, she conducted worship services, offered prayer and provided confidential counseling to soldiers and their families.

Marshall said it took time for units, especially predominately male ones, to “warm up” to her as a woman chaplain.

But when problems arose, she became a confidant to them.

“It didn’t matter whether I was male or female,” she said. “They just needed a person with a word of support and some spiritual encouragement.”

Though her experience was bliss, she said, the same can’t be said for all women soldiers.

Marshal noted the unique challenges women soldiers face.

“They have to work harder to fit in,” she said. “[Women] have to do extra to show [they] are qualified to do [their] job.”

Marshall left her role as chaplain in 2001 to focus on helping women veterans.

In 2004, she launched Steps and Stages, an organization that provides transitional housing and support services for homeless women veterans and their children.

She has worked with more than 2,500 veterans and their families members through the organization.

Advocating for acknowledgement

Five years ago, Marshall said she noticed other states were recognizing women veterans through special license plates that noted their service. She wanted North Carolina to join the list.

She reached out to State Rep. Nasif Majeed, a Charlotte Democrat and vice chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

A former Vietnam Air Force pilot, Majeed told QCity Metro he thought the bill was a “no-brainer.”

“Women have sacrificed their lives in this county, and it’s only proper that they receive this acknowledgment,” he said.

The bill passed unanimously through the N.C. Senate in May 2023, but the challenge remains in getting final approval from the state’s House of Representatives, he said.

“There have been a number of license customization bills that have come before the House [of Representatives],” he said. “It’s been years since one has been approved.”

Majeed said he plans to refile the bill if it isn’t fully approved by the Spring of 2024.

Despite the long wait, Marshall said she is remaining optimistic for the day the bill is passed.

“I have no reason to believe it won’t get passed, she said. “Just because it’s delayed doesn’t mean it’s denied.”