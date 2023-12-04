The holiday shopping season is here, and we’ve got a few items to consider adding to your list!

We’ve compiled gift ideas for every person in your life, from that special someone to the frequent traveler and even the random name you pulled for Secret Santa.

We even have a suggestion for each budget: the “high roller” budget entails gift items over $99, the mid-range is between $40 and $89, and the “on a budget” option includes gifts under $40.

Here’s our 2023 List of Favorites:

For the stylish person in your life

High Roller – The Garment Duffle by Halfday ($100)

The Garment Duffle is a garment bag that folds into a weekender-sized duffle bag, allowing people to transport their clothes and hang them all at once.

Where to buy: Online at Halfday’s website

Why we love it: It fits everything in one place and limits wrinkling that might happen with folded clothes

Mid-Range – SPGBK Watches ($59 – $79)

Screenshot of SPGBK’s Instagram.

SPGBK (Spring Break) watches come in many colors, styles and designs. The founder hails from Fayetteville, N.C. and uses his hometown as inspiration for many of his collections.

Where to buy: Online at Macy’s, Nordstrom, or SPGBK’s website

Why we love it: It’s a Black-owned brand based in North Carolina. And the watches are really nice.

On a Budget – “Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style,” coffee table book ($25)

Coffee table books are a great way to elevate home decor. “Black Ivy” focuses Black fashion in “a period in American history when Black men across the country adopted the clothing of a privileged elite and made it their own.” The book will surely surprise and delight a fashion-minded gift recipient.

Where to buy: Online at Amazon

Why we love it: It’s small enough to fit in a pocket or a purse and is easy to use.

For the book-lover in your life

High Roller – Audible Premium Plus ($150 / $14.95/month)

Audible is an audiobook service that boasts the world’s largest collection of audiobooks. Audible allows “immersion reading,” so the gift recipient can read along as they listen. The Premium Plus membership allows a person to get one new premium title each month in addition to thousands of free ones.

Where to buy: Online at Audible’s website

Why we love it: Being read to is a great feature to have while driving, working out or doing other things.

Mid-Range – Book of The Month Club’s three-month membership ($60)

Book of the Month Club is a membership-based company that selects books each month and sends them to members. Rather than spend time deciding what you’re reading next, this company chooses for you.

Where to buy: Online at Book of the Month Club’s website

Why we love it: The books are always new and fresh, and it’s a great way to surprise an avid reader.

On a Budget – “Black Cake: A Novel” ($24)

Screenshot of “Black Cake” page on Amazon.

“Black Cake” follows a young woman’s journey from the Caribbean to a new life elsewhere. The novel is an engaging read with a fairly unpredictable storyline. There’s also a TV show on Hulu of the same name and story.

Where to buy: Online at Amazon

Why we love it: The story is interesting and unlike anything we’ve read recently. And the TV show largely follows the same story.

For that special someone in your life

High-Roller – Drink-Making Class at The Cocktailery ($180)

The Cocktailery image of mixing. (courtesy of The Coktailery)

The Coktailery is a Black-woman-owned beverage lifestyle company in Charlotte. They offer cocktail-making kits, classes and supplies. Their cocktail-making classes are engaging and hands-on events that make for a unique date night.

Where to buy: Online at The Cocktailery’s website.

Why we love it: They also offer zero-proof / non-alcoholic options for those who don’t drink.

Mid-Range – Spehora’s Scent Discovery Kits + Full-size fragrance ($85)

Sephora’s perfume and cologne discovery kits are a great holiday gift for anyone. They include samples of several high-end fragrances and a gift certificate to get one full-sized version for free. It’s a two-in-one. It allows you to test out different scents and then choose the one you love at no extra cost.

Where to buy: Get the cologne sampler or perfume sampler online at Sephora’s website

Why we love it: This is the ultimate bang-for-your-buck gift. Some of the fragrances included typically retail at $120 or more, so this gift already helps save! Plus, it allows the gift recipient to have some choice in their gift.

On a Budget – 16-ounce candle from Nettie’s Candle Co. ($24)

Christmas Hearth 16-oz candle from Nettie’s Candle Co. December 2023. (QCity Metro)

Nettie’s Candle Company is a Black-owned, Charlotte-based brand run by a mother and daughter. The candles are made of coconut-soy wax and have a long burn time. Santal & Coconut, Christmas Hearth and Sunflower are some of the top sellers.

Where to buy: Online at the Nettie’s Candle Co. website

Why we love it: The candles are long-lasting and smell great. Plus, sales benefit Alzheimer’s research.

For the constant traveler in your life

High Roller – Priority Pass Membership ($329)

Priority Pass is a global airport lounge membership company that gives its members access to more than 1,400 lounges around the world, like The Club CLT in Charlotte. Lounges have various amenities, but always include a place to sit, work and relax until its time to board a flight.

Where to buy: Online at the Priority Pass website

Why we love it: Each lounge is unique and offers different things. We’ve seen lounges that look like nice hotels; some even have showers and places to sleep for long layovers.

Mid-Range – AirFly by TwelveSouth ($55)

AirFly. December 2023. Madeline Holly-Carothers/ (QCity Metro)

AirFly is a wireless Bluetooth transmitter that works in the air. Users can listen to their own headphones during flight instead of the (usually) flimsy ones provided by airlines.

Where to buy: Online at TwelveSouth’s website or Amazon

Why we love it: Listening to our own headphones makes flying a bit more comfortable.

On a Budget – Aluratek Portable Power Bank ($20)

Power banks can be a lifeline when traveling. Aluratek’s rechargeable power bank allows users to charge up any device on the go through a USB port.

Where to buy: Online at Aluratek’s website or Dell

Why we love it: It’s small enough to fit in a pocket or a purse and is easy to use.

For the person you pulled for Secret Santa / colleague

High Roller – Family Membership to Harvey B. Gantt Center ($100)

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture is Charlotte’s premier cultural center. It hosts events, exhibitions and more. The membership allows two adults and two children unlimited access to exhibitions and other special perks.

Where to buy: Online at Gantt Center’s website

Why we love it: There are many things to do at Gantt Center, and a membership supports their work.

Mid-Range – Flip 5 Portable Speaker by JBL ($80)

JBL is known for producing high-quality, cost-effective speakers; the Flip 5 is no exception. It’s small but packs a powerful sound for music lovers and listeners of all things. It’s also waterproof.

Where to buy: Online at BestBuy, Amazon or JBL’s website

Why we love it: It’s portable, so it’s cordless and easy to travel with.

On a Budget – Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer ($20)

Whether they’re working from home or at the office, this mug warmer is great for anyone who enjoys a nice, hot beverage. It warms the mug on a small tray and keeps it fresh as long as they’d like.

Where to buy: Online at Target or Kohl’s

Why we love it: This lets us open a bottle of wine — or zero-proof beverage — in seconds.

For the parent in your life

High Roller – 80-minute Signature Massage at V Luxe ($135)

V Luxe is a Black-woman-owned spa near Concord Mills. The spa offers facials, massages and other spa services. The signature massage includes a customized technique for a rejuvenating and relaxing experience that any parent would love.

Where to buy: Online at V Luxe’s website

Why we love it: V Luxe has a friendly and welcoming staff that can accommodate first-timers and massage enthusiasts alike.

Mid-Range – Heated Neckwrap by OstrichPillow ($55)

AirFly is a wireless Bluetooth transmitter that works in the air. Users can listen to their own headphones during flight instead of the (usually) flimsy ones provided by airlines.

Where to buy: Online at Nordstrom or Ostrich Pillow’s website, or Amazon

Why we love it: Whether their kid is nine months or 25 years old, parents are pretty stressed; this gift feels like a warm, relaxing hug.

On a Budget – Cuisine Art Electric Wine Opener ($35)

This electric wine opener takes the hassle out of de-corking.

Where to buy: Online at Best Buy or Amazon

Why we love it: This lets us open a bottle of wine — or zero-proof beverage — in seconds.