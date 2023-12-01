Walker Reid, Gastonia’s first Black mayor, has died, the city announced Thursday night. He was 66.

Reid was elected mayor in 2017 and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2019, according to the city’s website.

The Gastonia native had a nearly three-decade-long career in public service.

After graduating from Hunter Huss High School in 1975, Reid attended Gaston College where he earned his A.A.S. degree in Fire Science Technology.

He worked as an assistant fire marshal and firefighter in Mecklenburg County and Gastonia before retiring in 2009 to pursue local politics.

“Mayor Reid was a pioneer and a compassionate leader who was truly passionate about our city, its residents, newcomers, and those who would experience new beginnings in the future,” the City of Gastonia posted on Facebook.

As mayor, Reid received numerous awards and recognition for his work in Gastonia, including the NAACP Gaston County Community Service Award and the G.R.A.C.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement, according to WBTV.

Mayor Reid is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.