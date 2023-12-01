Urban Sweets, a popular ice cream shop in South End, will close its doors after one year at its brick-and-mortar location, owner Kristen Stewart announced yesterday.

Urban Sweets began as a mobile operation that became known for its Charlotte-inspired flavors, like Construction Crunch, a gluten-free coffee ice cream with pecans and chocolate toffee, Dilworth Delight, a cookies and cream flavor, and Ballantyne Butter Pecan. The shop also offered various treats like macaroons, gourmet chocolate and other desserts.

Ice cream at Urban Sweets. November 2022. (QCity Metro)

In 2022, Stewart opened a physical location at 222 West Boulevard.

In a Nov. 30 post on Instagram, Stewart wrote that the shop’s bills “outpaced revenue.” She said that though many people perceived Urban Sweets’ storefront as “busy,” the store’s sales never surpassed a quarter of its expenses.

She mentioned that the mobile business would continue, adding that the cart’s business had increased.

As of Dec. 1, no specific closing date had been shared, but a timeline of “about two weeks” is possible, Stewart said in a video detailing her decision to close.

She encouraged patrons to visit the shop while it’s open and said that previously planned events — a tea party, breakfast with Black Santa and others — would still happen.

Despite closing, Stewart remains hopeful about the future. “Urban Sweets is rolling into a season of faith, hope, love and joy,” she wrote.