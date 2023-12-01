The Carolina Panthers (1-10) will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Dec. 3.

The Panthers will enter the game under a new head coach: former special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Tabor became interim after the firing of Frank Reich on Nov. 27.

Tabor will look to revitalize Bryce Young’s rookie season. Young has struggled, completing just 61% passing, resulting in 9 touchdowns and 8 picks.

One of the few bright spots for the Panthers’ seems to be when they can run the football to take some pressure off of their rookie quarterback.

But this week will be a difficult challenge for both tailbacks Chubba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, facing a stingy Buccaneers run defense that is allowing just 95 yards per game.

Last week, Tampa Bay lost to the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 and looks to remain in contention for the top spot in the division.

Carolina will face a familiar face in quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2022 before he was traded.

Mayfield has had an impressive season so far. He’s passed for at least 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four of the last five games.

His success is thanks to his supporting cast of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Rachaad White, who all have favorable match-ups against Carolina’s defense.

If the Panthers expect to win, the offense has to find success behind Bryce Young’s arm.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “Team will win under their new coaching direction.”

Jalon’s prediction: Buccaneers by 7



His thought bubble 💭: “This game will be won by experience, and the most experienced quarterback and coach will win.”