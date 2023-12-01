|Thursday
|The Uptown Holiday Market: Sip on craft beers and satisfy your sweet tooth at this holiday market.
The S.I. Band: Listening to the sound of the group formally known as Simply Irresistible at Middle C. Jazz.
|Friday
|Charlotte Symphony: Handel’s Messiah: Listen to the Charlotte Master Chorale, and four soloists for this enduring oratorio.
Comedy Showcase at Common Market: Laugh the night away with a rotating list of comedians while you enjoy craft beer, wine, or coffee, and Common Market’s late-night menu.
Christmas in the City at Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne: Join in on a fun-filled night of creativity with painting.
Winter Art Market at McColl Center: The market will feature fine arts and crafts from local artists.
Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., World AIDS Day: Unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV.
|Saturday
|Gina’s Annual Christmas Benefit Concert for The Salvation Army: Bring a friend and a toy and come enjoy some good Christmas/Gospel music by recording artist Gina Robinson.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show: Relish a multi-course feast, while immersed in a live-action murder mystery.
|Sunday
|The Uptown Holiday: Visit One South for a special Holiday shopping experience from food vendors to retailers ahead of Christmas.
ThriftCon: Check out the traveling vintage clothing convention featuring more than 100 Park Expo and Conference Center vendors.
|Kid’s Corner – Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal School
|Ornament Making & Bluey Night (Sat): Enjoy the first of two nights of Mistletoe Market with cookie decorating, mini-golf and letters to Santa. Plus, make ornaments and take pictures with Bluey — all at Camp North End.
Community Movie Night (Sat): Get a festive drive-in movie experience complete with free popcorn and hot chocolate.
Cookies with Santa (Sat): Head to Town Brewing Co. cookies, milk and photos with Santa – with a free digital copy to take home.