Scene at the 13th Annual Charity Bachelor Auction, hosted by Deltas of Charlotte Foundation and held at McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships. (Qcitymetro.com)
May 11 Newsletter Events Banner (21)
Thursday
The Uptown Holiday Market: Sip on craft beers and satisfy your sweet tooth at this holiday market. 
The S.I. Band: Listening to the sound of the group formally known as Simply Irresistible at Middle C. Jazz.
Friday
Charlotte Symphony: Handel’s Messiah: Listen to the Charlotte Master Chorale, and four soloists for this enduring oratorio.   
Comedy Showcase at Common Market: Laugh the night away with a rotating list of comedians while you enjoy craft beer, wine, or coffee, and Common Market’s late-night menu.
Christmas in the City at Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne: Join in on a fun-filled night of creativity with painting. 
Winter Art Market at McColl Center: The market will feature fine arts and crafts from local artists.
Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., World AIDS Day: Unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV. 
Saturday
Gina’s Annual Christmas Benefit Concert for The Salvation Army: Bring a friend and a toy and come enjoy some good Christmas/Gospel music by recording artist Gina Robinson.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show: Relish a multi-course feast, while immersed in a live-action murder mystery.
Sunday
The Uptown Holiday: Visit One South for a special Holiday shopping experience from food vendors to retailers ahead of Christmas. 
ThriftCon: Check out the traveling vintage clothing convention featuring more than 100 Park Expo and Conference Center vendors.
Kid’s Corner – Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal School
Ornament Making & Bluey Night (Sat): Enjoy the first of two nights of Mistletoe Market with cookie decorating, mini-golf and letters to Santa. Plus, make ornaments and take pictures with Bluey — all at Camp North End.
Community Movie Night (Sat): Get a festive drive-in movie experience complete with free popcorn and hot chocolate.
Cookies with Santa (Sat): Head to Town Brewing Co. cookies, milk and photos with Santa – with a free digital copy to take home.

Read More

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *