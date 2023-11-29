In commemoration of World AIDS Day, Mecklenburg County will offer free HIV/AIDS testing on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1, at local resource centers in Charlotte.

The annual day supports global efforts to end HIV-related stigma and work toward a future that has ended the transmission of HIV.

Why it matters: Mecklenburg County has one of the highest rates of HIV infections — 29.3 per 100,000 — in the country, according to WFAE.

In 2021, 36,136 people received new HIV diagnoses in the United States.

And in 2022, officials reported 293 new cases of HIV in Mecklenburg, reaching pre-pandemic transmission rates after a decline in 2021.

“Routine HIV testing is the most important thing we can all do to help in the fight against the HIV/AIDs epidemic,” Matthews Jenkins, the public health HIV/STD director for Mecklenburg County, said through a press release sent Tuesday.

The county will offer free, onsite testing at these locations:

Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1

Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center – 430 Stitt Road

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center – 3205 Freedom Road, Suite 1000

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jenkins said there have been many “advances” in testing and treatment, and the county wants residents to know the options available to them.

“Recognizing this day is important to our community, and we all have a role to play in continuing the work to educate and support our residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable,” Jenkins said.

For more information, call 704-432-TEST (8378).