This month, many shows are planned at venues around the city. From comedy stars like Tommy Davidson and Deon Cole to holiday-themed shows like “Hip Hop Nutcracker” and even Cirque du Soleil, here’s what to look out for:

Comedy shows

Dec. 1-3 – Tommy Davidson | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $35+

Dec. 5 – Jazmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown  | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

Dec. 8-10 – Bruce Bruce  | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $30+

Dec. 31 – Deon Cole | Ovens Auditorium | Tickets $44.50+

Dec. 31 – Desi Banks | Knight Theater | Tickets $29.50+

Holiday-themed shows

Dec. 8 – Charlotte Symphony “Soulful Christmas” (Live Performance) | Knight Theater | Tickets $22+

Dec. 13-14 – “Elf the Musical” (Musical) | Booth Playhouse | Tickets $15+

Dec. 15-17 – Charlotte Symphony “Holiday Pops” (Live Performance) | Knight Theater | Tickets $22+

Dec. 15-17 – “A Sign of the Times” Soulful Celebration (Live Performance) | Booth Playhouse | Tickets $28.50+

Dec. 22-23 – “Soulful Noel” (Live Performance | Booth Playhouse | Tickets $32+

Dec. 26-27 – “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Ballet) | Knight Theater | Tickets $24.50+

Dec. 27-28 – “A Magical Cirque Christmas” (Live Performance) | Belk Theater | Tickets $30+

Other live shows and performances

Dec. 13-14 – “The Nutcracker” (Ballet) | Ovens Auditorium | Tickets $35+

Dec. 16-31 – “Cirque Du Soleil: Bazaar”  (Live Performance) | Charlotte Motor Speedway| Tickets $204+

