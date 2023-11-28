If your to-do list this holiday season includes shopping, decorating cookies, getting photos with Santa or enjoying a holiday cocktail, you can do it all in SouthPark.

The SouthPark Holiday Hop runs from Dec. 6 – 10 and includes free events, exclusive shopping deals, festive window displays done by local artists, and a free shuttle service around the neighborhood.

Here’s a guide to the entire experience:

View local art with the SouthPark Window Walk

Over a dozen Charlotte-based artists partnered with small businesses in SouthPark to create festive window displays.

Each artist-business pairing took a unique approach to the designs, resulting in one-of-a-kind displays that stand out in their own way.

Artist and muralist Bree Stallings, who did the window design for the women’s boutique Disco Honey, has a personal connection to her window design. The decorations, which depict eyes, are meant to honor Stalling’s experience with a degenerative eye disease.

“I feel like eyes are just a universal symbol for people that I think people can relate to,” Stallings told QCity Metro.

Another artist participating in the window walk, Javon Jeter, said he focuses on families, communities and young people. “Ultimately, the goal is to uplift, inspire, and motivate viewers,” Jeter told QCity Metro.

“For the first piece, I wanted to create something that kids would gravitate to. For the second design, I shifted towards activities that families can enjoy together, such as sipping hot chocolate, sitting by the campfire, or going Christmas caroling,” Jeter said.

Jeter’s display will be at SouthPark Church, where director of hospitality and events, Jenni McKeown, says the art will highlight their “emphasis on the community coming together.”

See the entire list of artists and where their window displays will be here.

Events, shopping deals and food

Photo courtesy of SouthPark Community Partners

SouthPark is home to over 350 businesses – many of which have shopping deals and events going on throughout the holiday season; some are even free.

Here are a few to look forward to:

Holiday Hop Kick-off at IRO Bar & Lounge – Officially kick off SouthPark’s Holiday Hop with live music, cookie decorating, tree lighting, letters to Santa and drink specials. Plus, it’s free! (6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6)

Photos with Santa at SouthPark Mall – Santa will be at the mall throughout December, and he takes reservations to ensure the perfect picture. (Dec. 6 – 10)

Free holiday cookie – Stop by Tiff’s Treats to get a free cookie when you mention “SouthPark Holiday Hop” between Dec. 8 – 10.

Sip & Shop at Disco Honey – Disco Honey is a women’s fashion boutique, and from Dec 9 -10, they are offering free bubbly with sweet treats and gift wrapping.

See all the exclusive deals and events happening throughout the SouthPark Holiday Hop.

Hop across SouthPark with a free shuttle service

Photo courtesy of SouthPark Community Partners

There are lots of places to visit in SouthPark to get the full holiday experience. The Holiday Hopper helps to get you from one location to the next with just a tap on your phone.

You can park your car at one of many Hop Stops, like SouthPark Mall or Phillips Place. Text 704-980-2742 when you’re ready for a free drop-off or pick-up.

The Holiday Hopper is a free shuttle service operating on