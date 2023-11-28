Known for its retail and dining options, South End is the perfect neighborhood to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Below, we’ve highlighted some local businesses where you can find unique gifts, dining options that have special holiday-themed offerings, and events that are sure to be a jolly good time.

Holiday Happenings

• Rail Trail holiday photos: Head to the Kingston Connection along the light rail and take free holiday photos with a holiday-themed chalk mural as a backdrop. Afterward, get into the giving spirit with the Essentials Drive, where you can donate body wash, lotion, shampoo, laundry pods and more. (Dec. 3, 11 am – 2 pm)

• Hot chocolate giveaway: The first 100 people to come by the Urban Design Center will get a free cup of hot chocolate from Black-owned dessert shop Urban Sweets. (Dec. 6, 4 pm – 6 pm)

• Pups, Paint, & Pints: Present Edition: Stop by Skiptown CLT and give loved ones a painting of their furry friend for the holidays. Your $50 registration includes a day pass, painting supplies, and 2 hours of instruction and help from a professional artist. Plus, you can enjoy spiked hot cocoa while you paint. (Dec. 7, 6 pm – 8 pm)

• Santa Claus in South End: Meet Santa Claus at Trolley Barn Fermentory & Food Hall. (Dec. 9, 11 am – 3 pm)

• Cupcake giveaway at SWIRL: Be one of the first 100 people to visit SWIRL and get free holiday cupcake. (Dec. 14, 5 pm – 7 pm)

See a full list of South End’s holiday happenings here.

Shopping

2022 Shop Small Saturdays in South End (Photo courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners)

South End is home to a number of small and independent retailers to help you get gifts for your loved ones while supporting small businesses.

For three weeks, some of South End’s restaurants and retailers will feature limited edition South End stickers to give customers with their purchase. New stickers will drop on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

A T-shirt at 704 Shop in South End. (Photo credit: Jessica Inez)

704 Shop was founded and grown in the Queen City. The partially Black-owned shop offers apparel that is centered around Charlotte.

The shop has plenty of sweatshirts, flannels, hoodies and more so you can represent the Queen City.

Dog toys at Pet Wants in SouthEnd. (Photo credit: Jessica Inez)

The holidays aren’t just for humans; our furry four-legged friends want to celebrate with us too.

In addition to toys and accessories, Pets Wants also offers all-natural, fresh food and free delivery.

Shopping small for the holidays is made a little easier with Charlotte Collective – a shared storefront for small businesses. Currently, products from over 20 small businesses are available in the store.

You’ll find everything from fashion and jewelry to home decor and handmade items while supporting small businesses.

Allbirds in South End. (Photo credit: Jessica Inez)

The holidays are the perfect time to gift a loved one (or yourself) with a new fit. Next time you’re out and about looking for that cozy sweater or a new pair of shoes, stop by Allbirds.

All of the clothing at Allbirds is made from natural materials like wool, trees and sugarcane, with the intention to create more eco-friendly fashion.

Check out all of the retailers who call South End home.

Wine and dine

Holiday shopping is hard work. So afterward, treat yourself to a meal at some of South End’s restaurants.

STIR’s menu offers a wide array of cocktails and drinks to help you wind down after your holiday shopping.

This season, the restaurant is offering two new seasonal drinks this season at STIR, the “Cleary, You Can’t Catch Me” and “Don’t Nog It ‘Til You Try It.”

Pepperbox Doughnuts opened up shop in 2019 in South End. In addition to their vegan-friendly donuts, they also offer coffees and teas to help you stay warm and energized while spending a day in the South End neighborhood.

Golden Cow Creamery

While shopping for gifts for others, don’t forget to treat yourself. Golden Cow Creamery in South End has over a dozen unique ice cream flavors to try.

During December, they are releasing new flavors like Candy Cane, Cookie Jar, Gingerbread House, and Christmas Crackle.