The Carolina Panthers fired Head Coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to his first season, owner David Tepper announced Monday morning.

Reich, 61, was hired in January. With three decades in the NFL as a player and offensive coach, Reich was tasked with rebuilding Carolina’s offense and developing first-overall pick Bryce Young. In nine games, Young has thrown 9 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the team’s interim head coach, Tepper said. Tabor, a long-time coordinator in the NFL, served as a head coach for one game with the Chicago Bears in 2020 after Matt Nagy — the Bears’ head coach at the time — tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears lost the game 33-22, giving Tabor a 0-1 record as a head coach.

Tabor will be the team’s sixth head coach (interims included) since Tepper bought the team in 2018.

Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties.