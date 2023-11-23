Lauryn Hill and The Fugees’ Dec. 1 concert in Charlotte has been canceled, according to a message on Ticketmaster’s website.

The message appeared Thursday saying, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel.”

Screenshot, message from Ticketmaster regarding Lauryn Hill’s Dec. 1 concert. 2023. (QCity Metro)

Hill originally announced via Instagram that some 2023 tour dates would be postponed, but was not entirely clear which ones. “We have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year,” Hill’s Instagram post said, referencing her long-awaited reunion tour with The Fugees.

The legendary singer and emcee was set to do a multi-city tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakout album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Hill made the announcement about the tour’s postponement late Tuesday night, but tickets were still on sale for the Charlotte date through Wednesday afternoon, leaving room to hope the event at Spectrum Center would still happen.

Though widely held as an immensely talented singer-rapper-songwriter, Hill has earned a reputation among some fans as a less-than-reliable performer. Several of her shows in recent years have been canceled or postponed for various reasons.

In some instances, Hill arrived or went on stage hours after her set time or even no-showed. At a Los Angeles show in November, she reportedly told the audience they were “lucky” she even made it.

Hill cites “serious vocal strain” and needing time off for recovery for the postponement but thanked fans for their support. She also mentioned plans to expand the tour in 2024.

Screenshot, Lauryn Hill’s Instagram message regarding 2023 concert postponement. 2023. (QCity Metro)

“The shows that were canceled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 and because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding cities to the tour, including overseas,” she shared on Instagram.

The post did not indicate which shows would be rescheduled nor for when. It did not say what cities or countries will be added.

As for the Charlotte date, Ticketmaster has advised that no action is required for current ticketholders; refunds will be automatically processed to the original method of payment within 30 days.