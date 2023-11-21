With the holidays fast approaching, gift shopping is on a lot of people’s to-do lists. If you’ve got loved ones to buy gifts for, consider shopping from some of Charlotte’s local Black-owned businesses at QCity Metro’s Black-Owned Marketplace.

After our last one back in August, QCity Metro is bringing the marketplace back just in time for the holidays.

Our upcoming marketplace will run from Dec. 8- Dec. 10 at Atherton Mill, 200 South Blvd, Suite 195.

Store hours:

Dec. 8: 1 p.m. – 5 pm

Dec. 9: 11 a.m. – 6 pm

Dec. 10: 11 a.m. – 5 pm

The marketplace is a limited shopping experience that transforms a South End space into a totally Black-owned store for the weekend.

Guests can expect a one-stop shop with products from more than thirty local Black-owned businesses. Products range from skincare and beauty products to art, clothing, jewelry, specialty items and more.

Are you a local, Black-owned business? Apply to be in the store while there’s still time.