Monifa Drayton will serve as the interim president of the Arts & Science Council (ASC), the organization announced Sunday.

Drayton’s appointment comes after the current president, Krista Terrell, announced her resignation in August. Terrell will leave the organization in December.

The Arts and Science Council is a nonprofit organization that advocates for equitable resources and opportunities for Charlotte’s art ecosystem. Drayton will serve in this role as ASC’s board of directors conducts a national search for the organization’s next permanent leader.

“I am beyond excited to join an incredible team and follow in the pathway blazed by Krista Terrell,” Drayton said in a statement.

“With Charlotte being one of the fastest growing cities in America, ensuring that we support diverse creatives and small businesses will continue to be the priority as it plays a vital role in ensuring that our community continues to be a destination city for all.”

Drayton brings more than 20 years of executive and strategic leadership experience to the organization, including serving as the principal consultant for the Drayton Leadership Group, and more than two decades of leadership experience with Atrium Health.

Additionally, she serves as the current chair of the Mecklenburg Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, helping to oversee a $270 million dollar budget and strategies for social impact.

ASC Board Chair Tony Perez said Drayton’s resume has prepared her to guide the organization during this transition period.

“Monifa’s strong management background and passion for the arts will help ensure ASC continues its critical work to support the cultural sector as we look to the future,” he said in a statement.