The 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted by Charlotte Center City Partners is almost here. If you will be in town for the holiday, here are a few things you need to know.

For 77 years, the Thanksgiving Day parade has brought thousands to Uptown Charlotte to see floats, musical performances and many other festive activities that bring the family together.

The parade will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5:45 p.m. The parade will march from Tryon St at the 9th Street intersection to the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd intersection. The weather could be chilly and a little cloudy, but that won’t stop the two-hour celebration.

If you won’t be in town or can’t catch the parade in person, you can see it live on WCCB starting at 6 p.m.

Parade Pro-tips

There are quite a few ways to make it to the parade. You can park in one of the decks, Uptown or catch a ride on the light rail or CATS bus. Once you

Once you arrive, pick out a prime viewing spot along Tryon. The parade is free to attend. However, reserving a pre-set-up curb seat for $25 is possible.

Photo: Courtesy Charlotte Center City Partners

Otherwise, have a lawn chair and arrive early to find a good spot before the crowd rolls in. Hats, gloves and blankets are encouraged to help keep warm and comfortable during the parade.

Vendors will sell hot dogs, hot beverages, illuminating objects to light up the night and more. Last year’s parade drew a crowd of almost 100,000 people.

In addition to the many floats, spectators can also expect to see live music performances, giant balloons and dance performances – ensuring that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Transit changes

CATS bus at Charlotte Transportation Bus Depot. (Amanda Harrry/QCity Metro)

The Charlotte Area Transit System will temporarily adjust some routes to accommodate for the parade as well as set up. On the day of the parade, a bus bridge will run in place of the CityLYNX Gold Line between Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and French Street stations from 5–9 p.m.

During this time, streetcars will operate on a 30-minute route from Sunnyside station to CTC station.

See other impacted routes below:

Route 16

Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and MLK Boulevard

S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and MLK Boulevard When: Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 11 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 11 p.m. Stops missed: 37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue 25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street 25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street 25800 – Tryon Street and Morehead Street 25815 – Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard



Routes 11 and 21

Where: N. Tryon Street between 9 th Street and 11 th Street

N. Tryon Street between 9 Street and 11 Street When: Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. Stops missed: 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street 44020 – Tryon and 11th Street 45914 – Tryon Street and 13th Street 18330 – Tryon Street and Wadsworth Place 60011 – Church and Tryon Street 60010 – Church and 11th Street 37410 – Church and 9th Street 60020 – Church and 6th Street 08430 – Trade and College Street



Routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 22, 26, 34 and 35

Where: Tryon Street between Morehead Street and 12 th Street

Tryon Street between Morehead Street and 12 Street When: Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Stops missed: 25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street 45749 – 4th and Church Street 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street 59660 – 4th and Graham Street 45720 – Trade and Graham Street 44045 – Trade and Church Street 08430 – Trade and College Street 46594 – Brooklyn Village Avenue and College Street



Make a whole day of it

QCity Metro

If you plan on arriving early, there are plenty of things to do in Uptown to keep you occupied before the festivities begin. Stop by local attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame or the Museum of Illusions.

But the fun doesn’t have to stop once the parade is over. The parade wraps up around 8 p.m., so there will be plenty of time to explore more Uptown.

Make a reservation and grab a bite from one of Uptown’s many restaurants, or stop by Truist Field to keep the holiday festivities going long into the night.